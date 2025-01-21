Wait, Olivia Rodrigo’s Polka-Dot Dress Is From Where?

In a sea of wintry looks made up of expensive furs and designer dresses, leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to make us scratch our collective heads with a mall-brand deep cut we didn’t see coming. She stepped out in New York on Jan. 17 in a vintage dress from White House Black Market, proving labels don’t matter when the fashion is capital-G good.

We love Rodrigo’s unfussy style, not only for its easy replicability but for its calming anti-celebrity street style energy. She’s not one to be overstyled in clothing fresh off the runway, and her look surrounding the unexpected pull proves this to be true. She paired the strappy shift polka-dot dress (a favorite silhouette of hers) with a Rouje coat, Dôen heels, and a miniature Miu Miu bag, more specifically the Aventure style from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, which we’ll surely see more of as the year goes on.

Rodrigo has spent a lot of time in New York this year already, and the rest of her paparazzi pics show off her straightforward dressing style. She’s a Vans stan through and through, and also a proponent of the barn jacket (hers is Burberry). Overall, she’s an advocate for wearing clothes you actually own, and wearing them over and over again. While we assume her Miu Miu confection was gifted, the White House Black Market is surely hers, considering her affinity for the ‘90s-style dress and polka dots. If you want to try the look out yourself, here are a few vintage options online.