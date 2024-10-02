The Likeliest New It Shoe & 12 More Fashion Month Superlatives

There is truly so much content surrounding fashion in 2024 — show reviews, reels, celebrity sightings, photo diaries, and on and on — that it can feel difficult to know what to look for. This season, we turned the key moments we’re taking away from this overwhelming Fashion Month into a game of superlatives. These aren’t your school yearbook’s superlatives, though. From more expected categories like “Best Front Row” and “Best Venue” to “Most Groundbreaking Use Of Florals” (it is the spring season, after all) and “Most Likely To Be Stopped By TSA,” we took a more casual (and silly) look at the runways for the must-see moments, people, and shoes from the season. Keep scrolling to see who snagged a spot.

Most Expensive Handbag: Rabanne Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to WWD, this Rabanne Handcrafted 1969 Golden Bag crafted from 18-karat gold coins is priced at 250,000 euros (roughly $280,000), which for us common folk will never be a number we see in our bank accounts, but isn’t totally out of reach for the likes of Cardi B, who sat front row at the show.

Most Likely To Be Stopped By TSA: Prada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Prada’s part-pantsless, part-alien show was a cacophony of personality dressing, and this grommeted piece will definitely cause problems at airport security should you choose to sit in Comfort Plus in a leather pencil skirt.

Best Venue: Coperni Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Instead of Louis Vuitton closing out Paris Fashion Week like usual, Coperni said hold my beer and took everyone for a late-night runway at Disneyland. If that wasn’t casual enough, they also had Kylie Jenner close their show in her second-ever runway appearance. Not bad for a Tuesday.

The Likeliest New It Shoe: The Peep-Toe Heel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images As NYLON Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy smartly pointed out to me, the Gossip Girl era of shoes is back, and this mid-2000s style is proof. The divisive peep-toe pump made its return on the Miu Miu runway, along with Prada, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten (pictured here), Bottega Veneta, Khaite, and more.

Best Front Row: Saint Laurent WWD/WWD/Getty Images Saint Laurent split their show up into two crowds due to the more intimate seating arrangement, but that didn’t stop them from having almost everyone turn up. A non-exhaustive list of attendees includes Nicole Richie, Rosé, Zoë and Lenny Kravitz, Devon Lee Carlson, Rina Sawayama, Amelia Gray, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate and Lila Moss, Iris Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Most Likely To Be Worn By Dua Lipa: The Attico Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua’s a longtime fan of The Attico, and most recently wore custom pieces by the Italian brand for her headlining Glastonbury set. Don’t act surprised when she wears one of the many sexy, slinky black looks from this show.

Best Runway Soundtrack: Chanel On the last day of Fashion Month, Chanel returned to their usual show space at the Grand Palais with a simple runway centered around a colossal white birdcage with a swing in it. This probably didn’t compute for showgoers until Riley Keough entered from backstage, singing a cover of “When Doves Cry” as she entered the cage and swung around, letting her black silk cape float in the air.

Best Belt Styling: Miu Miu GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images Everybody in fashion, whether they know it or not, owe a lot to super-stylist Lotta Volkova, whose slightly off-kilter work for Miu Miu over the last few years has changed fashion. We’re counting on this triple-belt situation to pop up everywhere come spring.

Most Unexpected Color Trend: Orange Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Fashion’s been obsessed with red for a few seasons, and while there was plenty of scarlet and crimson to go around this month, orange was the runaway new color to try for spring. See: Dries Van Noten’s matronly-yet-cool brocade jackets, Prada’s traffic-cone orange windbreaker, Bottega Veneta’s goldenrod draped gown, and Gucci’s sickly saturated evening dress (pictured here).

Best Hybrid Look: Hodakova Courtesy of Hodakova It’s a dress. No, it’s boots. Wait — it’s both. Ellen Larsson Hodakova is having the time of her life dressing practically every fashionable A-lister, and her latest show expanded on her crafty use of found objects, most notably in this reconstructed boot-dress.

Most Covetable Collab: Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rainy day lovers, rejoice, for Cecilie Bahnsen teamed up with The North Face to make a technical nylon version of the Mountain Dress that is not only waterproof, but the cutest rainwear to hit the market since Paddington’s yellow jacket.

Most Groundbreaking Use Of Florals: Zomer Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images It’s beyond cliché at this point: florals for spring. Zomer gave us a bit more to consider, though, with this art-installation-slash-dress that is 0% realistic, but 100% inventive.