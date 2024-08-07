Cate Blanchett's Spoon Top Is Delightful — And So Is The Sound It Makes

Rather than simply being seen on the red carpet, Cate Blanchett also made herself heard with a unique look that basically doubled as a musical instrument.

On Aug. 6, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Borderlands wearing a custom top by emerging Swedish designer Hodakova that was fashioned from 102 antique kitchen spoons layered meticulously on top of on another, according to a press release from the brand. Simple black trousers, point-toe pumps, and slicked-back hair complemented the bold halter. But while stylist Elizabeth Stewart elected to keep the rest of the ensemble low key, the new video below reveals the mini symphony that went on when the actress moved, setting off an ear-tickling series of clinks. (“Cacophonous spoons” is how the designer describes the sound.)

With Blanchett’s history of recycling and reworking red-carpet looks, the choice to collaborate with a brand known for using upcycled and deadstock materials comes as no surprise — though the accompanying noise certainly does. And with more celebrities like Emma Corrin, Kylie Jenner, and Camila Cabello — not to mention NYLON, in our Spring/Summer issue — all jumping on the Hodakova train, it’s clear the label is quickly becoming the go-to for those seeking the fun in sustainable fashion.

See more photos of Blanchett’s look here.