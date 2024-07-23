Emma Corrin’s Latest Red Carpet Look Includes A Bodysuit & Not Much Else

It takes serious skill to hone in on a signature look, but it takes even more prowess to be a fashion chameleon. That’s why Emma Corrin is so impressive: the actor is never one to be categorized, always jumping from strength to strength both in their films and on the red carpet. And last night, at the New York premiere for Deadpool & Wolverine, they continued their fashion flex in a custom Nina Ricci tweed and faux-fur bodysuit, sheer tights, sickening black pumps, and a healthy dose of Cartier diamonds, transforming into the pantless sex siren of the Upper West Side for the night.

Corrin has been on the press junket for the movie — in which they play the bald villain Cassandra Nova — for a few weeks now, traveling the globe and looking damn good while doing it. In other cities and premieres around the world, Corrin has worn Miu Miu, Dilara Findikoglu, 16 Arlington, and Saint Laurent, to name but a few designers they’ve made their own, styled by the genius Harry Lambert, who has helped Corrin challenge and surpass expectations of what a modern movie star can and should wear. Corrin is a Miu Miu darling, a face of the brand and a brilliant example of the way fashion can allow for self-expression and self-discovery. They also walked the Fall/Winter 2023 runway in a no-pants look, wearing a tan turtleneck and bedazzled gold briefs.

Emma Corrin for Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Their looks have been accentuated by stunning hair and makeup, and after they buzzed their head roughly a year ago, they’ve been experimenting with both slicking their hair down and spiking it up. The key ingredient to Corrin’s sartorial success is the element of surprise, and we can’t wait to see how they delight and shock us next — no pants required.