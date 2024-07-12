While many A-listers are already on vacation until September, a few stars are still hard at work continuing to bring us summer hair and makeup inspiration. Those who are on the clock are making the humidity and sunshine work for them, with sweat-proof looks that are easy to touch up and lower-maintenance texture.

Rita Ora, for example, let her waves flow while she rocked six different red outfits in two days, and Emma Corrin’s smudgy eye makeup was engineered to look even better as it moved. Other stars were spotted out and about in bold, colorful lipstick shades that stood out against highlighted cheekbones and neutral eyelids. Read on for the most memorable celebrity hair and makeup looks we saw this week.

Alex Cooper’s Bombshell Side Part Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Alex Cooper, the daddy of all daddies, left 30 Rock after filming her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers with a dramatic side part done up in meticulously coiffed blonde waves.

Emma Corrin’s Smoldering Eyeshadow Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images The actor appeared at a Deadpool & Wolverine event in London on July 11 showing off their new dark brown hair color — and their sienna eyeshadow worn sans mascara for a chic, tired-eye effect.

Rita Ora’s Humidity-Proof Waves Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The actress was seen wearing a whopping six different red outfits across two days in New York to promote her latest film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Her casual waves and statement lip color were a lower-lift yet high-reward beauty look.

Natalie Portman’s Rosy Tones Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The May December actress made an appearance in New York on July 10 in dewy, seasonal makeup with a lived-in lip and strong blush, both in the same rosy pink as her dress.

Serena Williams’ Sparkly Inner Corners Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The tennis legend and founder of Wyn Beauty stepped out at Essence’s Black Women in Business Dinner with flawless glam that included a dot of blue in the corners of her eyelids, bringing some color (and some YouTube-guru-era nostalgia) to her all-black outfit.

Jourdan Dunn’s Glossy Pixie Astra Marina/BFA.com/Shutterstock The British model was seen at Disney and Balmain’s The Lion King celebration in London, showing off her new super-short haircut that she slicked down with a slight wave for a vixen effect.

Tina Kunakey’s Patriotic Red Lip Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kunakey attended Ralph Lauren’s Fourth of July celebration in Paris, matching her crimson lip to the bold red of her Polo Ralph Lauren Olympic sweater for a matchy-matchy touch.

Scarlett Johansson’s Vintage Beauty Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Johansson was photographed on the red carpet for Fly Me To The Moon with a gorgeous red lip and wavy side part, paying subtle homage to the ‘60s glam in the movie.