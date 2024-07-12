Emma Corrin’s Smudgy, Smoldering Eyes & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
Would you believe us if we said most of these look better in the heat?
byKevin LeBlanc
While many A-listers are already on vacation until September, a few stars are still hard at work continuing to bring us summer hair and makeup inspiration. Those who are on the clock are making the humidity and sunshine work for them, with sweat-proof looks that are easy to touch up and lower-maintenance texture.
Rita Ora, for example, let her waves flow while she rocked six different red outfits in two days, and Emma Corrin’s smudgy eye makeup was engineered to look even better as it moved. Other stars were spotted out and about in bold, colorful lipstick shades that stood out against highlighted cheekbones and neutral eyelids. Read on for the most memorable celebrity hair and makeup looks we saw this week.