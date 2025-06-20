It’s Horny-Girl Summer, But The Nails Are Decidedly Sweet

Haven’t you heard? It’s horny-girl summer.

Between Lorde’s nail metaphor, the Haim sisters collecting internet boyfriends like Labubus, and Sabrina Carpenter’s indefatigable Sabrina Carpenter-ness, the season is all about being unbothered about, well, being hot and bothered. But while the culture awoogas, collar outstretched, the celebrity beauty of late has been more downcast eyes and shy fingertips touching.

The nail colors, especially, recall Jordan almonds and other tooth-aching confections, while Sofia Richie Grainge accessorized Heidi-sweet gingham with more gingham. Even Laura Harrier’s highlighter was first-blush-of-love pink. Is it a kind of Dangerous Liaisons faux-innocent disguise? Or just some (correct) “va-va-voom would be too obvious” decision-making?

Either way, you can feel the chaleur — and see the best deceptive beauty looks of the week ahead.

Miley Cyrus’ Bleached Brows MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images This doesn’t exactly align with the week’s theme, but hot in an editorial way is still hot. And where better to be hot and editorial than Paris?

Sofia Richie Grainge’s Matchy Kerchief In a quick pivot to butter-churning country, we have SRG’s planned-ahead headscarf. You could go matchy-matchy, too, or all stripes or polka dots — or completely clashing.

Ayo Edebiri’s Bouncy Bob PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images It’s not c*nty, per se, but it is well-cut and healthy, and perfect for that neckline.

Laura Harrier’s Megawatt Highlight Studying the blush placement, reaching out for the exact highlighter.

Dua Lipa’s Daisy Decals Mattpapz / BACKGRID Click here for the full look (and many more), but before that, we’re zeroing in on Ms. Vacanza’s nails. Note the six-petal rhinestone flower, which is cute and Delia’s-y (and fun against that bonkers ring).

Charli XCX’s Magnum Mani BACKGRID Last time, it was an Essie shade to rival Ballet Slippers; now, it’s chocolate brown that both sets off her engagement ring and subtly references her endorsement deal with an ice-lolly company. Or maybe it’s just a slightly weird shade for summer that very much Charli’s own brand.

Selena Gomez’s Lilac Tips Insert something about how trends are circular, because the last time I wore mint nails was also the last time I wore lilac. Feels fresh, though, especially in this length and almond shape.

Solange’s Summer Hair Solve A dressier summer event doesn’t mean default to a slick bun, which can also be a recipe for all-evening annoyance if your hair type responds to humidity by expanding. But here, Solange works with her texture and volume by securing the hair all around the crown and sides.