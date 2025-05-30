Charli XCX Just Crowned The New It Nail Polish Shade

The last time I really bought into an It nail polish was Chanel Particulière. Since then, it’s been a wash of milks and jellies, too many 3D thingamabobs, and a half-hearted resurrection of Clambake, but as of press time, we’ve got a real contender on our hands.

At this point, we won’t say more than that Charli XCX was, as she often is, the instigator, and that the shade fetches less than $15 retail. Otherwise, in this week’s smorgasbord of scroll-worthy celebrity beauty looks, we’ve also got a fresh summer pedicure idea from Gigi Hadid, several cute summer hairstyles to try your hand at, and a couple of Cannes stragglers that deserve to be seen.

Below, keep your soon-to-be-[name redacted]-polished fingers on the trackpad for the best celebrity beauty from this week (and a little more).

Nana Komatsu’s Circle Headband Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Did you know Urban Outfitters is selling one of these “vintage” stretch combs, as they call it, for $6? I winced! But on Komatsu, the ‘90s hair accessory is cute, sportif, and nonchalant in a way that takes down the full Chanel look a bit.

Charli XCX’s Nouveau Essie Nails The shade is Sheer Fantasy, babes, and while we did discuss this Magnum-eating look previously in the context of the lip color, info on the nails artist Steph Stone created just became available. And while it’s early days yet, we’re banking on the delicate sheer blush becoming as ubiquitous as Ballet Slippers.

Gigi Hadid’s Peppermint Pedicure TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Another nail proposal: mint green on your toes, as seen on Ms. Hadid at an event that really was about her feet (in a capitalist, not fetishist, way). This is also a nail color I’ve not thought about in ages, which is what makes it fun — fashion is circular, blah blah.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Inner-Corner Highlight Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In yet another throwback trend (recession indicator!), we’re now looking at Meg’s illuminated inner corners — followed by her megawatt cutout maillot and body glitter. Perhaps the lesson right now is to just do your face and nails like it’s 2011.

Elle Fanning’s Loose Pigtails Peter Buschmann / Backgrid It’s very Prada SS10, no? The side part isn’t as deep, and there is the addition of ribbon, but the purposefully fuzzy texture and undone quality make this a youthful foil to any “big” outfit, in this case a bespoke Coach gown.

Mia Threapleton’s Orange-y Lip Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The aforementioned Prada season also featured a juicy orange-red lip; the finish is more matte here on one of our newest nepo babies, but the less-serious-than-red nature is all there. Plus, see how it contrasts with the green without being Christmas-y?

Dakota Johnson’s Tousled Party Updo TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images The tan, the sarong-style Ferragamo dress, and the hair, which looks like she could have tied it up herself (complimentary). Pin it to your “summer wedding guest” board.