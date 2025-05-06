Inside the Met Gala: shouting, disorienting flashes, and fluffers rushing in to pick up discarded Lizzie McGuire Movie igloo capes. Getting ready for the Met with Gigi Hadid: surprisingly chill, celebrity hair stylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos tells NYLON.

Giannetos, who created what he calls Hadid’s “boudoir curls,” says there was a sense of trust and ease in the room at The Carlyle, where he arranged the model’s hair in ‘40s victory rolls to complement her statuesque, Zelda Wynn Valdes-inspired Miu Miu. “That era’s polished, glamorous waves felt like the perfect way to nod to Old Hollywood while still keeping it modern and fresh for the Met Gala carpet,” he says.

But while the bounce and movement are pure 2025, Giannetos’ top tools for recreating the look are more period-accurate: a good set of curlers and loads of hair spray. “Let the rollers set and dry fully, then brush through the hair really well so you can shape and mold it,” he says. “You can also use your fingers to create soft finger waves or just shake it out for a looser feel. And don’t be afraid of hair spray — you’ll need a lot to make sure everything stays perfectly in place.” That final push of the aerosol and layers of anti-frizz products also kept the finish notably smooth and glassy, even on a particularly rainy first Monday in May.

And while Hadid could easily slip out of her draped gown into something a little more afters-ready with nary an adjustment to the glam, Giannetos says he’d twist the bottom section into a low, soft bun for an effortless quick change. We’ll be out ourselves by then, but we’ll 100 percent report back if/when we see Ms. Hadid on the dance floor.