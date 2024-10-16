Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift’s friendship will never go out of style. The supermodel proved she’s still tight with her pop-star bestie during her runway walk at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15, incorporating a nod just for the Swifties into her strut. And yes, Hadid confirmed the Easter egg was an intentional Swift reference.

At the top of the runway, Hadid began her walk with an exaggerated wave to the audience. The greeting directly mimicked how Swift begins each of her Eras Tour concerts, as the singer always enters the stage with a big wave and yelling “Oh, hi!” into her mic.

Hadid confirmed she would be including a reference to Swift in her walk prior to the big show. “There is something new on this runway tonight that is new to at least me. I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour,” Hadid told Entertainment Tonight. “At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight.”

Hadid and Swift’s friendship goes back over a decade. They were most famously close when Hadid was a core member of Swift’s “girl squad” in 2015 during her 1989 era. During that time, the two frequently attended fashion shows and hosted private events together, like their legendary Fourth of July parties.

Swift has her own history with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, having first performed at the event in 2013, and then again in 2014. She may have traded the runway for arena stages these days, but it looks like Swift still has a close tie to her supermodel bestie.