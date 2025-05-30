Gigi Hadid Brings Copacabana To Soho

The summer party circuit is here — are you ready? We certainly are, after announcing our Fourth of July plans and readying ourselves to brave the muggy city heat and make the best of open-toe-shoe weather. The city was drenched in rain this week, but that didn’t stop partygoers from sipping on coconut water and pretending they’re ten toes deep in the sand. Below, dispatches from Los Angeles and several bars below 14th Street that brought the energy, raincoats be damned.

Gigi Hadid’s Summery Havaianas Bash

Even though the rain moved the event inside, the party was as lit as Brazil’s most infamous beach at high summer. Gigi was resplendent in a glittery tweed Marc Jacobs mini and rocked her collaborative sandals, which were on full display both on attendees and across various installations. Coconuts were chopped, scallops were passed, and Susan Alexandra hosted an anklet bar to sign off on the dynamic duo of the summer (flip flops and foot jewelry, duh).

Gigi Hadid Brendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock Aimee Kelly Brendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock Olivia Palermo, Sabrina Sato Brendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock Emmie Nielsen, Cho Seward Brendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sacai & Levi’s Host A True Blue Dinner

The collaboration marks a new high for Levi’s, who got in on the world of deconstructionist extraordinaire Chitose Abe of Sacai. They properly feted their hybrid jackets and billowing jeans with a dinner at WSA, where June Ambrose shut it down in an extravagant denim dress and campaign star Chase Sui Wonders made the case for mixing denim washes.

Chase Sui Wonders, Anna Sui, Chitose Abe Sansho Scott / BFA Gabrielle Richardson Sansho Scott / BFA June Ambrose Sansho Scott / BFA Chase Sui Wonders Sansho Scott / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Isabel Marant Does California Her Way

The French boho staple launched an exclusive Net-A-Porter collection just in time for your Kate-Moss-at-Glastonbury-inspired needs, and brought out some of our favorite actresses and it girls (think: Milla Jovavich and daughter Ever Anderson, Salem Mitchell, and Rachel Bilson) to dine at a private residence in Silver Lake.

Carlacia Grant, Salem Mitchell Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Dree Hemingway, Isabel Marant Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Rachel Bilson, January Jones Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Ever Anderson Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Zankov Launches Buggy Sunnies In Style

The knitwear designer was the toast of Noho on a rainy New York night, as industry luminaries piled into Selima’s Bond Street outpost to commemorate their collaborative line full of XL sunglasses.

Selima Salaun, Henry Zankov Steven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV Steven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV Max Weinstein, Hunter Abrams Steven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV Jalil Johnson Steven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Surf Lodge’s Season Opener Was Not To Be Missed

Their Memorial Day Weekend lineup included mainstays Kaytranada and Chloé Caillet, who both provided blurry-picture-taking music sets and enough energy to ensure the deck of Montauk’s favorite haunt is red-hot until Labor Day.

Kaytranada David Benthal/BFA.com Chloe Caillet David Benthal/BFA.com Justine Skye David Benthal/BFA.com Mary Kate Bedway David Benthal/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Bustle Rings In Summer In Noho

Their Summer issue with Leighton Meester on the cover (looking cool as ever) deserved a night out, and a night out it got. Friends of the brand like Delaney Rowe and Sabrina Brier filed into Elvis to sip on Bustle Martinis and peruse the free bookshelf of One Nightstand-approved picks.