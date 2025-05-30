Gigi Hadid
Brendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock

FOMO

Gigi Hadid Brings Copacabana To Soho

And endorses the must-have jewelry of the summer.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The summer party circuit is here — are you ready? We certainly are, after announcing our Fourth of July plans and readying ourselves to brave the muggy city heat and make the best of open-toe-shoe weather. The city was drenched in rain this week, but that didn’t stop partygoers from sipping on coconut water and pretending they’re ten toes deep in the sand. Below, dispatches from Los Angeles and several bars below 14th Street that brought the energy, raincoats be damned.

Gigi Hadid’s Summery Havaianas Bash

Even though the rain moved the event inside, the party was as lit as Brazil’s most infamous beach at high summer. Gigi was resplendent in a glittery tweed Marc Jacobs mini and rocked her collaborative sandals, which were on full display both on attendees and across various installations. Coconuts were chopped, scallops were passed, and Susan Alexandra hosted an anklet bar to sign off on the dynamic duo of the summer (flip flops and foot jewelry, duh).

Gigi HadidBrendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Aimee KellyBrendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Olivia Palermo, Sabrina SatoBrendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Emmie Nielsen, Cho SewardBrendon Cook/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Sacai & Levi’s Host A True Blue Dinner

The collaboration marks a new high for Levi’s, who got in on the world of deconstructionist extraordinaire Chitose Abe of Sacai. They properly feted their hybrid jackets and billowing jeans with a dinner at WSA, where June Ambrose shut it down in an extravagant denim dress and campaign star Chase Sui Wonders made the case for mixing denim washes.

Chase Sui Wonders, Anna Sui, Chitose AbeSansho Scott / BFA
Gabrielle RichardsonSansho Scott / BFA
June AmbroseSansho Scott / BFA
Chase Sui WondersSansho Scott / BFA
Isabel Marant Does California Her Way

The French boho staple launched an exclusive Net-A-Porter collection just in time for your Kate-Moss-at-Glastonbury-inspired needs, and brought out some of our favorite actresses and it girls (think: Milla Jovavich and daughter Ever Anderson, Salem Mitchell, and Rachel Bilson) to dine at a private residence in Silver Lake.

Carlacia Grant, Salem Mitchell Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Dree Hemingway, Isabel Marant Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Rachel Bilson, January Jones Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Ever Anderson Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Zankov Launches Buggy Sunnies In Style

The knitwear designer was the toast of Noho on a rainy New York night, as industry luminaries piled into Selima’s Bond Street outpost to commemorate their collaborative line full of XL sunglasses.

Selima Salaun, Henry ZankovSteven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV
Steven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV
Max Weinstein, Hunter AbramsSteven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV
Jalil JohnsonSteven Molina Contreras, Courtesy of ZANKOV
Surf Lodge’s Season Opener Was Not To Be Missed

Their Memorial Day Weekend lineup included mainstays Kaytranada and Chloé Caillet, who both provided blurry-picture-taking music sets and enough energy to ensure the deck of Montauk’s favorite haunt is red-hot until Labor Day.

KaytranadaDavid Benthal/BFA.com
Chloe CailletDavid Benthal/BFA.com
Justine SkyeDavid Benthal/BFA.com
Mary Kate BedwayDavid Benthal/BFA.com
Bustle Rings In Summer In Noho

Their Summer issue with Leighton Meester on the cover (looking cool as ever) deserved a night out, and a night out it got. Friends of the brand like Delaney Rowe and Sabrina Brier filed into Elvis to sip on Bustle Martinis and peruse the free bookshelf of One Nightstand-approved picks.

Delaney RoweJade Greene
Sabrina BrierJade Greene
Jade Greene
Silvia DionicioJade Greene
