Save The Date For NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency

For all the Charli XCX-induced discussion about whose summer it is, there was never a doubt in our minds that it was going to be our season — especially now that we can announce NYLON’s 2025 Surf Lodge residency, with headlining performances by big-name DJs, only-seen-here experiences, and, most likely, those chicken-tender towers.

Spanning July 2 through 5, NYLON’s exclusive three-night run will see SOFI TUKKER, Hugel, and a couple of surprise special guests take the whitewashed deck stage, as well as curated activations that will make the most out of The Surf Lodge’s newly redesigned restaurant and beach areas (handsome bellhops handing out personal motorized fans, anyone?). This will also be your chance to see the just-launched NYLON Membership in action: The program will offer unprecedented access to NYLON events, brand partnerships, and other perks, including VIP entry to parties in Coachella Valley, New York Fashion Week, Miami Art Week, and beyond.

“With NYLON Membership, we’re building an incredible community of tastemakers and bringing them to the best venues in America,” BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg says.

So mark your calendars, tell your friends, and revisit some scenes from last year’s function below. We’ll see you Out East — all July 4 weekend.

Hannah Turner-Harts

