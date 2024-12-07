Camila Cabello Takes NYLON Home To Miami

The permits were secured, the reasonable agreements reached, and NYLON House: Miami Art Week 2024 proceeded to be, to paraphrase Ludacris, the loudest party in the 305.

But before the Movado ambassador took the stage at Leonard Hochstein’s Star Island estate on Dec. 6, e.l.f. Cosmetics welcomed eager guests — who arrived early despite the weekend’s incessant traffic — with a sparkling club-meets-store. The boombox-shaped entrance’s speaker seats saw camera flashes all night long as attendees showed off their best angles while listening to the brand’s Getting Ready With Music album. Inside, under the long shadow of a Power Grip Primer inflated to monumental proportions, complimentary makeup touch-ups were offered (and readily accepted), as were shrunken tote bags bulging with samples.

At the bar inside the e.l.f. Cosmetics tent and the many others dotting the property, palomas and spicy margaritas courtesy of Casamigos — who made a donation to ICA Miami in partnership with NYLON — were shaken up in the blink of a Lash ‘N Rolled eye. But if that still wasn’t quick enough, one could whizz by gopuff’s express-lane drinks station for rosé and spritzes, then keep the momentum going at the delivery company’s telephone booth. The gist: Listen to a message and pick up an afterparty survival kit, all under 10 seconds.

In the further pursuit of having a good time for a longer time, crowds huddled around Caracas Bakery’s booth for fresh cachitos, or bread rolls stuffed with cheese and ham, and danishes piped on the spot with sweet corn cream. The smell of espresso mixed with saltwater — and D Red Eau de Parfum by Diesel, wafting from the scented red tunnel next door that served as the backdrop for a steady stream of personal photo shoots. As fragrance samples were handed out, STORZ & BICKEL simultaneously demoed their Volcano vaporizer on the VIP yacht docked at the end of the rolling lawn. Leisure boaters and invitees arriving by sea rubbernecked at the sight of the heated herb inflating cotton-candy-bag-size balloons.

Visually, the delights kept coming as Hugel brought out fringy, fishnet-wearing dancers who wiggled in unison while e.l.f. Cosmetics’ enterprising Twitch host reported live from the throbbing dance floor. Then, at 11 p.m., Ludacris roared onstage with “Stand Up,” shots from his Movado campaign flashing on the screens and DJ booth behind him. He went on to perform an eclectic and rousing medley of hits, including “Baby,” for which he said he had received numerous requests.

Pleasure crafts continued depositing more partygoers onto the yacht well after midnight; on land, Camila Cabello’s new NYLON issue was snapped, admired, and taken to go — and playfully mimicked when the singer herself appeared. The evening was technically meant to wrap at 1 a.m., but the throng for the at-capacity boat persisted before the more easily discouraged sauntered off, beach towels emblazoned with Cabello’s cover slung over their shoulders and tucked into waistbands. But even from the other side of the causeway, you could still see the stately home, awash in Pisces pink and purple.