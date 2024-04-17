Leighton Meester Is An Upper East Side Girl Gone Bad For Edie Parker x St. John

Edie Parker is putting an uptown spin on their cannabis lifestyle with a limited edition tweed release of their popular Burn Bag, thanks to American heritage brand St. John. But the best part? They’ve tapped the unofficial face of the Upper East Side For their campaign — beloved Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

A perennial fan favorite for her portrayal of the hostile and glamorous Manhattanite Blair Waldorf, Meester is seen lounging around a luxe hotel in custom St. John in the Christian Soria-shot campaign. Tapping into the best of Blair and Holly Golightly (Go-light-ly, if you will), Meester is never without her Burn Bag, which features an integrated retractable lighter holster, guaranteeing a lady is never without her lighter.

While Blair only went below 59th Street against her will, the tweed Burn Bag is a mix of uptown meets downtown, fitting in on both Madison Avenue and Madison Street. For the collaboration, St. John knitted blankets from archival yarns, while Edie Parker expanded the silhouette to both a clutch and shoulder bag.

The Edie Parker x St. John Burn Bags retails between $395 and $425. The collection is available for presale on April 20 exclusively at stjohnknits.com and edie-parker.com. See more photos of Meetser’s Upper East Side bad girl antics, below.