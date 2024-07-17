All You Need For A Good Party Is Tinx & The Surf Lodge — EXCLUSIVE

Fresh from DJing NYLON’s Fire & Ice Fourth of July bash, Tinx made a triumphant return to Surf Lodge on July 13 for another memorable party, this time hosted by Saint James Tea. Fellow TikTok content creators Remi Bader and Serena Kerrigan were in attendance, as was Bachelor nation favorite Maria Georgas. Later on, Kate Hudson took the stage, belting out hits from her debut studio album Glorious, followed by an ‘80s dance set from DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak.

Below, see the very best photos of the event, exclusively on NYLON.

Serena Kerrigan & Tinx Sabrina Steck Remi Bader Sabrina Steck

Maria Georgas, Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Sabrina Steck

Maria Georgas Sabrina Steck Serena Kerrigan Sabrina Steck