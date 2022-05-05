Anderson .Paak To Direct & Star In A K-Pop Dramedy

Anderson .Paak is swapping his microphone out for a director’s chair. The grammy-winning member of Silk Sonic is set to co-write, direct, and star in a new K-pop film titled, K-Pops!

K-Pops follows a washed-up musician who goes to Korea to write songs for K-pop stars and discovers his long-lost son is set to lead one of the country’s newest groups. According to the synopsis, “he then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom.”

Paak will play the father, while his actual son, Soul Rasheed, will star as the K-pop singer. This is the first time the duo will appear together in a project. In a press statement given about the project, Paak explained how the film directly relates to their family. “My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife,” he said. “This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son — and spending even more time with them!”

“I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off,” he continued. “I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

Yesterday Paak celebrated the announcement of the film. He posted a clip of an article on Instagram and wrote, “Lights camera action baby!! Really excited about the next chapter in my career. I’ll be making a film with the people I love and I’m putting everything into this! Here’s to looking at you kid!! #Kpops.”

Argentine-American rapper Jon “Dumbfounded” Park, helped Paak develop the feature with the intention to feature Black and Asian stories. “As a long-time friend of Anderson’s I’ve seen him expand his creative vision time and time again,” he explained. “I’m excited for my production company “Big Dummie” to be a part of this unique story that brings together and celebrates Black and Asian culture through the love of music. I also can’t wait for the world to meet his son, Soul Rasheed who I know everyone is going to love.”

KPops does not have a release date yet, but the project is expected to go into production later this year. Stay tuned for updates!