If we were to trust anyone to make a worthwhile collection of party clothes, chances are we’d call an Englishwoman, and specifically, Kate Moss. The supermodel’s name speaks for itself at this point in her career, with well over 30 years of being the chiseled-face, well-dressed, good-time girl. She’s bringing this unique sensibility to a Zara capsule, which reflects her going-out wardrobe from over the years.

The first piece that caught my eye was a long-sleeve sparkly dress with a slit at the hip, tied with a low-slung belt. It obviously harkened back to an outfit so ubiquitous on fashion mood boards that it’s transcended time: Moss’ 2005 Glastonbury look with a similar metallic dress, paired with Hunter boots. While the 2024 version (hopefully) doesn’t involve mud, it still draws on the same casual, throw-it-on-and-go energy the original conveyed.

Indeed, ease is the name of the game for Moss’ first-ever Zara collection, designed in partnership with stylist Katy England, that provides a pre-Christmas dose of holiday dressing options that aren’t red, green, or otherwise garishly festive. Moss cited Led Zeppelin, Lauren Hutton, and Studio 54 as inspirations for the line. While I see Hutton in the louche tailoring, Studio 54 in the silver bullet-esque bra and slinky black minidress, and Led Zeppelin in the swishing floral tops, it’s unmistakably Moss’ visual language throughout.

Moss rarely strays from her classic wardrobe pieces like a double-breasted satin blazer, a svelte slip dress, or a matching set with a statement top. This is why she’s become synonymous with after-hours dressing, and why this capsule is a no-brainer for filling in your December wardrobe. The collection will look best after you’ve had two glasses of champagne and your mascara is just slightly smudged, because as Moss has proven throughout her time in the public eye, being put-together all the time is boring — and doesn’t lend itself to good party stories later on. Shop Kate Moss x Zara on Nov. 30, only on zara.com and in select Zara stores worldwide.