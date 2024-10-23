Kate Moss Is Offloading Runway Marc Jacobs On TheRealReal

Vintage lovers are in for a treat during the spookiest month of the year. October is National Consignment Month, and TheRealReal — the go-to consignor for this writer and other fashion lovers — is turning up the celebrity dial to 11 with a roster of A-listers ready to unload their designer goods for good. The list includes Kate Moss, who just made her first-ever bewinged debut for Victoria’s Secret at its return to the runway, and a bevy of other influential women who see the value in keeping fashion circular. (It doesn’t hurt that they’re all incredible dressers.)

Moss’ contributions include a Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 marigold suit, plus some lavender Givenchy slides from Spring/Summer 2021. TheRealReal’s second celeb closet sale continues the retailer’s partnership with Conservation International, an organization actively working to combat the very real effects of global climate change on our environment. While it may be fake news that fashion is the second-most polluting industry in the world, the uptick in demand for new clothes isn’t slowing down. The two brands are hoping to further the conversation about shopping what’s already around to decrease the need for more new products, the production of which is actively adding to the problem.

The rest of the group includes Julianne Moore, Veronica Webb, and Janicza Bravo, plus New York legends Parker Posey, Natasha Lyonne, and Rebecca Hall, and some insider fashion-y tastemakers like Chloe King and Sabine Getty. Moore is offloading a white trench from The Row, Bravo is offering up some of her precious Miu Miu footwear, and Lyonne’s Schiaparelli fan purse is up for grabs. No matter if you’re in the market for a simple accessory or a showstopper of a coat; the sale ranges from $50 to $3,350. (I’d personally pay more than $3,000 just to own something Moore has touched.) This sale not only offers a peek at their personal styles but also takes a little of the guilt from clicking “buy now” with knowing that environmental justice will benefit from your purchase.