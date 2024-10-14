Zoë Kravitz & Natasha Lyonne Toast To Basquiat & More Party Photos You Missed

It almost feels like yesterday that we were enjoying 8 p.m. rooftop cocktails without worrying about bringing a jacket to the function, but now, fall is here, and with it, lots of cozy parties and celebrations. There were still a few outdoor activations, courtesy of H&M, but a few more intimate parties as well to bring the chillier months in right. From an all-out gala to a not-so-low-key house soirée, keep scrolling to see the best party photos from Bel-Air to Mercer Street.

Time100 Next’s Blowout Gala

The Time100 Next Gala — the cool stepdaughter of the Time100 Gala — celebrates everyone that’s emerging in the cultural industry as a shapeshifter, hellraiser, or all-around cool girl. Sabrina Carpenter was there to perform, Reneé Rapp and Nicola Coughlan shared a cheeky hug, and celebs rehydrated with FIJI water in between catchups in a room packed with enough star power to make any Getty photographer run around in circles.

Anna Sawai TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victoria Monét, Shaboozey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reneé Rapp, Nicola Coughlan, Ashley Park Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

H&M’s Soho Takeover

H&M is making the case for a Wednesday afternoon party break. (Charli XCX has Thursdays covered.) Their programming for the fall/winter 2024 launch kicked off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 with talks in their Soho store, but things really kicked up when the party moved outside at 5 p.m. for a block party on Mercer Street replete with canned cocktails, beats by the ultimate DJ trio Kaytranada, Kitty Ca$h, and Channel Tres, and the requisite celeb party-goers like EmRata and Riley Keough.

Evan Mock, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucky Blue & Nara Aziza Smith, Amelia Gray, Mona Tougaard Sansho Scott/BFA.com Heron Preston, Amelia Gray Sansho Scott/BFA.com Kaytranada, Kitty Ca$h, Channel Tres Sansho Scott/BFA.com Emily Ratajkowski, Riley Keough Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Renell Medrano’s “Lambón” Opening

Renell Medrano sees the world differently from anyone else, and the photographer’s intimate, mysterious, and feminine work is now on display at WSA in the Financial District. The opening party drew the likes of Bad Bunny, Solange Knowles, Alex Consani, and JT, who all listened to heart-thumping reggaeton music and sipped on wine to take in Medrano’s work of Kendrick Lamar and Anok Yai.

Renell Medrano, Bad Bunny Jiraurd Key/BFA JT Jiraurd Key/BFA Alex Consani Jiraurd Key/BFA Renell Medrano, Aweng Chuol, JT Jiraurd Key/BFA

Dom Pérignon Toasts To Basquiat

Dom Pérignon is the latest in a line of brands celebrating the enigmatic New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and his era-defining work. Their special edition 2015 vintage bottle features Basquiat’s artwork on the logo, and on Oct. 10 at the Brant Foundation in the East Village, the likes of Precious Lee, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, and Raul Lopez joined the family and friends of Basquiat to toast to the legendary designer with some 9-year-old champagne.

Natasha Lyonne, Moses Sumney, Zoë Kravitz Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee, Aweng Chuol Sean Zanni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raul Lopez, Connie Fleming MATTEO PRANDONI/BFA.com Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne MATTEO PRANDONI/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton’s 2-for-1 Bel-Air Party

When the invite calls for glitter, there’s only one family to call: the Hiltons. Kathy Hilton hosted Rebecca Vallance at her Bel Air home to celebrate her daughter Nicky’s party-leaning dress collab with the fashion designer. Paris, naturally, was there in lots of sparkles, alongside Kris Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney, who were also able to celebrate Nicky’s 41st birthday.

Rebecca Vallance, Nicky Hilton BFA.com Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Nicky Hilton Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Dylan Mulvaney Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock Nicky Hilton Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

BAFTA’s New York Tea Time

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) finally stopped over stateside with their first American tea party on Oct. 6 that celebrated our favorite New Yorkers in film and television. Friends of BAFTA like Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, and Colman Domingo, who was flattered to pick up some FIJI water, joined fellow industry friends for a Sunday afternoon catchup.