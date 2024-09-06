All The Must-See Photos From NYLON's New York Fashion Week Party

The last NYLON-branded shot glasses and bits of disco-ball residue have been cleared from the Hall des Lumières, but we’re not done reliving NYLON’s New York Fashion Week extravaganza that doubled as Paris Hilton’s album-release celebration for Infinite Icon — not when there are party pics to review.

Ahead, scroll through the highlights of the highly eventful evening, from the woman of the hour’s arrival in strapless gradient pink (with a matching heart-shaped minaudière) to Kathy and Nicky Hilton looking on proudly (was that the glint of a tear?) during Paris’ strangely heartstring-tearing live rendition of “Stars Are Blind.” And we’d be remiss not to include all the celebrity guests you care about — nor their ‘fits — including Megan Thee Stallion wearing a down-to-there cowl neck and Hayley Williams’ very editorial dotted Spock-brow makeup. (You might also pause at a Love Island cameo or two.)

Below, see the best photos from a night to remember.

Paris Hilton

Hayley Williams & Megan Thee Stallion 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Hayley Williams

Paris Jackson

Kordell of Love Island

Coco Rocha

Tiffany Haddish

Kaylor & Liv of Love Island

Paris Hilton

Kathy & Nicky Hilton

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton & Ivy Getty

Paris & Nicky Hilton

Megan Thee Stallion

Kordell, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicky Hilton & Paris Hilton

Tiff Baira Griffin Maxwell Brooks 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Dylan Mulvaney

NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy & Steff Yotka

Vienna Skye 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Kit Keenan

Tiffany Haddish

Natasha Parker of The Bachelor

Emira D’Spain

Remy Bader 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Lauren McCarthy & Julian Casablancas

Harmony Tividad & Hayley Williams

Nicky Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion & Paris Hilton

Photographs by Krista Schlueter