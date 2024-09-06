Nylon Nights

All The Must-See Photos From NYLON's New York Fashion Week Party

Yes, Megan Thee Stallion was also freaking out over the Love Island cast.

by Chelsea Peng

The last NYLON-branded shot glasses and bits of disco-ball residue have been cleared from the Hall des Lumières, but we’re not done reliving NYLON’s New York Fashion Week extravaganza that doubled as Paris Hilton’s album-release celebration for Infinite Icon — not when there are party pics to review.

Ahead, scroll through the highlights of the highly eventful evening, from the woman of the hour’s arrival in strapless gradient pink (with a matching heart-shaped minaudière) to Kathy and Nicky Hilton looking on proudly (was that the glint of a tear?) during Paris’ strangely heartstring-tearing live rendition of “Stars Are Blind.” And we’d be remiss not to include all the celebrity guests you care about — nor their ‘fits — including Megan Thee Stallion wearing a down-to-there cowl neck and Hayley Williams’ very editorial dotted Spock-brow makeup. (You might also pause at a Love Island cameo or two.)

Below, see the best photos from a night to remember.

Paris Hilton
Hayley Williams & Megan Thee Stallion
Hayley Williams
Paris Jackson
Kordell of Love Island
Coco Rocha
Tiffany Haddish
Kaylor & Liv of Love Island
Paris Hilton
Kathy & Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton & Ivy Getty
Paris & Nicky Hilton
Megan Thee Stallion
Kordell, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicky Hilton & Paris Hilton
Tiff Baira
Griffin Maxwell Brooks
Dylan Mulvaney
NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy & Steff Yotka
Vienna Skye
Kit Keenan
Tiffany Haddish
Natasha Parker of The Bachelor
Emira D’Spain
Remy Bader
Lauren McCarthy & Julian Casablancas
Harmony Tividad & Hayley Williams
Nicky Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion & Paris Hilton

Photographs by Krista Schlueter