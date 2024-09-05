The day after NYLON sent Paris Hilton the creative brief for this cover shoot, she came back with only one note: She had a better reference image in mind for feathery, blond waves than old photos of Farrah Fawcett — a picture of herself from the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. “I am the mood board,” Hilton tells NYLON later. “I am the blueprint.”

Who would dare disagree? Just ask Charli XCX, who nodded to Hilton’s trucker-hat reign in the early 2000s with her recent single “Von Dutch.” (Did Hilton have a Brat summer? “Always,” she says. “I’m the original brat.”) Or Miley Cyrus or Olivia Rodrigo, who have both joined Hilton for sing-alongs to her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” in recent years. Or pop powerhouse Bebe Rexha, who gamely steps into NYLON interviewer mode to chat with Hilton about her legacy, from her Simple Life days with Nicole Richie to multi-hyphenate motherhood. The two are IRL friends — the “I’m the Drama” singer attended Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in 2021 and calls Hilton one of her few true celebrity pals in Hollywood. “I only go out for a Paris party,” Rexha says.

Hilton, who endured more than her share of punchlines and tabloid scrutiny in the early 2000s, doesn’t take the love for granted. “For anyone to say they’re inspired by me means the world to me. I am just so proud to see all these girls killing it,” she says. And with her cultural footprint more apparent than ever, it feels only right that she’s returning to her pop career and finally releasing Infinite Icon, the long-awaited follow-up to her nearly 20-year-old debut, Paris.

BODE jacket and skirt, Gabriel Held Vintage briefs, Alexis Bittar earrings, stylist’s own socks, and Christian Louboutin shoes

Executive produced by Sia and featuring guest spots from Rina Sawayama and Meghan Trainor, Infinite Icon — out Friday — is an album Hilton says she couldn’t have made earlier in her career. But after unpacking the traumas beneath her party-girl image in last year’s Paris: The Memoir and the 2020 documentary This Is Paris, she’s ready for listeners to know her on a deeper level with songs like “ADHD,” a surprising ballad about her experience with the disorder, and “Legacy,” a banger about finding domestic bliss with Reum and their two children, London and Phoenix.

“People don’t see me as that [dumb blond] character anymore,” the 43-year-old says. “They see me as a human being with feelings, that I’m real and I’m vulnerable and honest. Now people can see me in a different way when it comes to music as well.”

Below, Hilton speaks with Bebe Rexha about opening up in the studio, throwing epic house parties with Megan Thee Stallion, and reuniting with Richie for a new reality show.

Free People jumpsuit and Alexis Bittar earrings

BEBE REXHA: Wow, excuse me! Press day! Dang! You look stunning. You’re glowing. And you have the [Infinite Icon] sign behind you and everything. Are you doing tons of interviews today?

PARIS HILTON: No, today after this I go to shoot something with Nicole.

Are you at your podcast house right now?

I’m at the house where I had the birthday party.

Got it. I get confused — there’s so many houses! [Laughs.] I listened to the album and I have to say, I know I texted you this, but I’m really proud. What I love the most is you talking about fame, talking about your ADHD. I feel like in your songs, you’ve never opened up like that before. It’s a different side of Paris. But before we get into that, I want to know: What is an infinite icon?

Someone who inspires generations to be unapologetic, be themselves, and make a difference in people’s lives. Someone who brings that sparkle and fun and does it all in an iconic way.

So just being you.

Basically. I thought it was the perfect title to describe me.

I’m dead. So this is your first album in 18 years. How do you feel about the whole process this time?

I’m so proud of this album. I’ve been working on it the past year and a half with Sia as executive producer.

Girl, that’s iconic.

Icons only, bitch. She brought out something in me that I didn’t even know I had. To have someone like Sia believe in me made me believe in myself even more. And she really pushed me to use my real voice. My first album was all about being hot and partying. It was during my party girl era. It was very 2000s and what that whole time was about. So I mostly would use my breathy Marilyn voice. But Sia really pushed me to sing with my real voice, like how I talk in real life.

Everybody talks about that on TikTok! People are obsessed with it.

In the beginning, it was kind of a trauma response, where I wanted to create this perfect Barbie doll life because of what I went through as a teenager at those emotional-growth boarding… I hate even calling them “schools.” This was a protective mask. And then getting on The Simple Life, I was being told, “We want you to play up this ditzy airhead character.” I didn’t realize it would be such a huge success and we’d have to continue on for five seasons. Doing all the late night shows and interviews, of course I would have to use the voice there, too. So I just got used to it.

Were you ever annoyed by it? Like “OK, this is getting too much.” Because I feel like now you’re settling into it and showing you can be both. You can be everything.

Exactly. I’ve been on this whole path of self-discovery the past few years, with my documentary, my memoir, and now with this album. I’m reclaiming my story. That voice is the more playful side of me. I’ll do it if I’m shy, or if I’m just having fun. It’s part of my personality, so I think it’s going to be part of me forever.

Blumarine jumpsuit, Gucci sunglasses, Alexis Bittar earrings, and Christian Louboutin shoes

Can we talk about some of my favorite songs?

I was just going to ask you, what are your favorites?

I really love “ADHD.” I’m very open about the things that I’ve struggled with. Sometimes my mental health has slowed me down and I’ve judged myself a lot, but then I feel like in some ways it’s helped me write some really amazing songs that people can relate to. Do you remember the point where you started accepting yourself? And looking at ADHD as a superpower rather than just judging yourself?

I didn’t know until my 20s that I even had it. As a teenager, I just assumed something was wrong, like, “I can’t remember anything. I have no concentration. I can’t focus in class.” And then I was diagnosed and started doing research. I actually hate the word disorder because I don’t think it’s something that’s bad. It’s just our brains work differently. We can focus. We can hyperfocus on things that we care about, but if something’s boring, then we don’t. So if you can harness it in the right way, you can really turn it into a superpower. I wouldn’t be as successful as I am and doing so many things if I didn’t have it.

Girl, I don’t know how you do it.

It all leads back to my ADHD. I wanted to make an empowering song to let people know that they can still make their dreams come true and not to listen to people who are negative about it. I’ve never really heard a pop star sing about ADHD before. And I was also inspired by you, because I love how you are so open about everything. It makes others feel less alone.

I used to go to the studio, and you know how it is, the engineer or the writer is like “Again! Again!” I couldn’t get a line down, they wanted 20 takes, and it would be so painful for me. I would get really upset. It wasn’t until I did some tests and spoke to people and found out I had ADHD also that I learned how to prepare myself: “OK, I’m going to do 15, 20 takes of this, and it’s going to be painful but worth it in the end.” I feel like the industry’s changed now and you can sing a song like “ADHD.” Back in the day, it would have been less accepting, right?

Yeah, I mean even just saying “mental health” back in the 2000s, [people would think] “mental hospital” — another stigma. They weren’t talking about mental health. They weren’t talking about feelings. Everyone just needed to be happy and perfect.

Another one of my favorites was “Fame Won’t Love You.” How have your thoughts about fame changed, especially after becoming a mother?

In the start of my career, I felt like fame was the ultimate validation. I was like, “That will make me happy.” And of course I was happy, but it does leave you feeling empty inside if you don’t have that real love. Now, especially being a wife and a mother, I’ve realized what’s most important in life. I also see my fame now as a superpower to make others happy. The other night, Nicole and I were filming something for our reunion show, and we invited hundreds of fans around the world to this theater. Afterward, I was doing a meet and greet with them for like two hours. It brought me to tears to hear what an impact I’ve had on people’s lives, and how I helped shape who they are. Or they were going through hard things in life, but because of me, I brought them happiness, confidence.

Just don’t forget about me — I want to be invited to the premieres and stuff!

Of course.

Free People jumpsuit and Alexis Bittar earrings

When we were at your birthday party — by the way, you had this crystal Chanel bag. Did you buy that, or did you have somebody add the crystals?

I had my crystal girl add them.

Oh my God. I was dying for that bag.

They have a crystal one, but they didn’t have the iridescent, and I had to have the iridescent to match my outfit.

That night, you played us “Bad Bitch Academy” from the new album. Do you remember?

Mm-hmm.

I wanted that to be the first single! It’s so unexpected. Like, it’s not obvious pop to me. That’s going to be something that I’m playing when I’m with my friends getting ready to go out. I had a song called “Bad Bitch” on one of my first EPs, All Your Fault. So I have a two-part question: What makes a bad bitch, and what do you do on an off day when you don’t feel like a bad bitch?

I think being a bad bitch is just all about owning who you are and not letting anyone take away your shine. And if I’m feeling down, I just put on “Bad Bitch Academy” and blast it. Immediately, I remember who I am again.

OK, love that. I'm going to start doing that. All the Spotify plays are going to come from me, because I have a lot of bad days.

Want to guess who the feature is on the remix?

Tell me! Who? Or ask your team — I’m not trying to get in trouble.

It comes out soon, I’ll tell you: Megan Thee Stallion.

Oh my God.

You’re literally the first person who knows.

She is so fun. And she comes to your parties! You guys are actually friends. Where did you even meet Megan?

I just love her. We met at the Chateau Marmont, and right away, we connected. She’s like, “You’re Aquarius like me.” We immediately became close, and then she started coming to my parties. She walks in the room and just lights it up.

Every party, she grabs the mic, which I love. So I always wait for that moment, like, “When is she going to f*cking grab the mic and start twerking her ass?” I got that video of her twerking with you. But I have to call you out on one thing about your parties: Every time the clock strikes 11, you disappear.

I do?

Yes.

No, I don’t! [Laughs.] I do an outfit change. Sometimes I’m wearing a long gown, and then I can’t dance.

Do you come back out?

Yes!

Because every time, you disappear for a good 45 minutes. I’m like, “OK, I guess I’m going to go?” I’m always an awkward person. So I’m like, “Maybe this is her way of being like ‘The party’s done. Get the f*ck out.’”

Hell no! I will never dip out like that at my party. I’ll be the last one there. I love my house parties. I don’t go out anymore, so my house parties are the best.

So I have to prepare to stay until late. If you disappear, don’t go — just chill.

Exactly.

Louis Vuitton clothing, Alexis Bittar earrings, and Saint Laurent c/o Lidow Archive skates 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

I want to get back to working with Sia. When I worked with her for the first time, I was really nervous. When she sang in the room to show me the melody, I sh*t myself. I was like, “What?!” I’ve never in my life heard a voice so powerful. I don’t think people understand how insane and strong her voice is. Were you nervous the first time you met? How did it work when you went into the studio?

It all started out when Miley asked me to come on her New Year’s Eve special in Miami to surprise everyone and sing “Stars Are Blind” with her and Sia. The next day Sia was like, “Do you want to fly home with me on the jet back to L.A.?” I was like, “Yeah, of course!” We talked the entire six-hour flight. We became so close just on the plane ride alone. And then that night she sent me 60 different songs that she had written, and we just started going from there. I went into the studio the next day. It happened quick.

I was also shy about singing in front of her. She sang some of it and then was like, “Now you go.” I’m thinking, Uh, this is a lot to live up to, singing in front of Sia. But I sang, and then she goes, “Oh my God, that’s amazing! Just a little more! A little more!” She kept pushing me, and then all of a sudden I was belting. No one had ever pushed me like that before.

I really loved the song “Welcome Back,” which — tell me if I got the messaging right — talks about feeling like a piece of you went missing.

Yeah, so in past relationships you can kind of just lose yourself and forget who you are. That’s kind of the breakup anthem on the album: “Alright, I’m back.”

When did you feel like you were “back”?

Well, I’ve been with Carter for almost five years now, but that song was written for all of the different parts of my life. For me, I’ve never felt happier and in a better place. Carter is just my everything — the most incredible husband and father. And my babies are my world. I couldn’t even imagine I could ever be this happy.

I hope I can have what you have one day, in my own way. I know you’ve been trying to help me find a boyfriend.

We will! The guys in L.A. just suck.

I was speaking to Carter at one of the parties. He’s like, “Paris has helped her friends, but she is so hyperfocused on finding you a boyfriend. What did you say to her?” And I was like, “I don’t know!” I’m like, “Am I that desperate?”

I just love you and I want you to be happy. You deserve someone who loves you so much and treats you like the princess you are.

MARC JACOBS clothing and Lizzie Fortunato earrings

I want to ask a fun question and then one more serious. Because the album’s called Infinite Icon, what do you think is one of the most iconic moments in your life?

Probably The Simple Life. It was such an important part of pop-culture history and has really shaped this industry in so many ways and inspired so many others. And now we’re coming back to celebrate this again. I’m so excited about Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

Can you give us any tea? A little something?

Well, we were working at Sonic a couple of weeks ago, which was a lot of fun. We went back to Arkansas to visit the family that we stayed with originally. To see all the same people and go to all the same places that we were hanging out at, it was really emotional and special.

The fans are going to go f*cking crazy. I don’t think you understand.

I get it.

The 2000s were such an intense time with the paparazzi and everybody in your face. I don’t know if you saw it, but Chappell Roan — one of my favorite artists, I even asked her to open up my last tour, the Best F*n Night of My Life, before any of this popped the f*ck off, but she already had other stuff planned. I’m a really big fan.

Anyway, she posted something recently saying, I really respect everybody, but if I’m not in Chappell drag or I’m not working, don’t touch me. Which I like. I love taking pictures with people — it’s fun for me to hear their stories — but I can understand when it gets a little weird and they’re coming up to you while you’re eating and sh*t with your family. How have you been able to keep your cool? Because even for me, I was just on vacation and got papped. They took the worst photos of me, and I was so depressed. How do you find that balance with your fame and your personal life?

I think because I’ve been in this industry for so long and have been through so much, nothing fazes me anymore. I’m just so used to it. Wherever I go, whenever I’m eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite — I’ll take photos with everyone. Sometimes I feel bad because I’m with my family and I don’t want to take away the time from everyone, but then I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad. But I want to be able to go to Disneyland [with my kids]. I want to be able to go to the farmers market. The way I deal with it now is I’ll be in a full disguise. The black, short wig…

No, don’t tell us the color!

Well, I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, sometimes a face mask. Just to be able to be undercover and run around and do fun stuff and be normal.

Stella McCartney clothing, Alexis Bittar earrings, and Cult Gaia shoes

That’s so smart. Now, I’m going to be on the lookout when I’m at Disneyland. But let me give a closing statement, because I feel like that’s what I should do.

You’re so professional. Can Bebe do all of my interviews?

I want to say: In this industry, a lot of people have never opened up to me or really even given me a chance or accepted me. And I feel like you always accepted me. You never judged me. You always invited me. I’m awkward! I feel like people don't know that. And I feel like you’ve helped me wet my feet into celebrity life because I never go out — I only go out for a Paris party. And I feel like when these songs come out, fans are going to be blown away.

You’re going to make me cry before my shoot.

Don’t cry! But honestly, thank you for always caring about me. Nobody ever does that and it means a lot.

I really love you and just hearing all that means so much to me.

You’re really, honestly a great person. I hope you just keep being the best version of yourself.

Thank you. I love you so much.

Top image credit: Levi’s® T-shirt, Retrofête shorts, Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas earrings, Stylist’s own socks, and Talent’s own shoes

Photographs by Jamie Nelson

Styling by Tiffany Reid

Set Designer: Carlos Lopez - Winston Studios

Food Stylist: Lillian Chou

Hair: Eduardo Ponce

Makeup: Melissa Hurkman

Manicure: Britney Tokyo

Talent Bookings: Special Projects

Video: Devin O'Neill, Samuel Miron

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert