NYLON & Paris Hilton Stay Sliving With An Unforgettable Start To NYFW

Every party NYLON throws only goes progressively harder and better, and on Sept. 5 at the Hall des Lumières, we opened the Spring/Summer 2025 season of New York Fashion Week with our most impressive showing yet. Combining a Paris Hilton performance and album-release celebration with enough celebrity sightings to induce whiplash, NYLON also brought a new variable to the equation seldom seen even at an event of this caliber: a whole lot to see and do.

As twin lines of guests streamed into the landmarked Beaux-Art former bank, a forward-thinking subgroup stopped by NYLON Nights presenting partner HEYDUDE’s counter to submit order forms for their own ultra-comfortable pairs of Wendy Stretch Canvas and Wally Stretch Canvas (the better to trudge home in). Artist Kelsey Linnartz added hand-drawn designs of the New York City skyline and other on-theme motifs to the super-soft fabric uppers, while Marissa Confair affixed rhinestones to a fully crystal-encrusted HEYDUDE Wendy Comf to be gifted to Hilton. Nearby, brand ambassadors in fuzzy blue bucket hats persuaded giggling partygoers to climb into an ATV-size HEYDUDE shoe.

Along the same wall inside the mammoth space, Sally Hansen’s custom nail station once again proved to be a popular destination as attendees raced to line up to receive manicures using the brand’s Insta-Dri Holo-Glow Nail Color, Salon Effect Nail Strips, and Salon Effect Nail Accents. But with the quick-dry formula, guests were ready to join another queue — perhaps for the retro photo booth — in 60 seconds flat. And while it might’ve taken a bit longer than one minute to pour an Absolut Sliving Cosmo at the bespoke bar takeover nearby, the specialty cocktails were being churned out at an admirable speed nonetheless.

Across the dance floor, the MCoBeauty ice cream parlor — where Hilton could be seen earlier reading her NYLON broadsheet perched on a rattan cafe chair — furiously doled out scoops of strawberry and vanilla, as well as tubes of mascara. Downstairs near the restroom, more MCoBeauty reps passed out cleverly designed lip glosses that partygoers were delighted to find also light up, making for more than one photo op in the bathroom mirrors, which had been wrapped with Hilton catchphrases like “Loves it.”

On the same basement level (we did mention there were tons of attractions), the vault had been covered in mirrors to reflect, many times over, a display of the new motorola razr family — and a parade of selfies as guests practiced flipping the motorola razr and motorola razr+ à la Ms. Hilton. Meanwhile, above ground in what might have been the old tellers’ quarters, the picture-taking continued with polaroids and more in front of a larger-than-life bottle of Hilton’s upcoming fragrance, named ICONIC by Paris Hilton.

It was phones up for the rest of the evening as Hilton spun banger after banger and performed “Stars Are Blind” and “Bad B*tch Academy” with a surprise appearance by collaborator Megan Thee Stallion (and an even more unexpected entrance by Tiffany Haddish). But past 1 a.m., after the pizza had been served and HEYDUDE shoes collected, the content creation was no longer for work or clout; it was simply to remember vogueing with your friends on a now-empty dance floor — or the joy of being there.