While we won’t accept any New York Fashion Week slander, we will concede that, this Spring/Summer 2025 season especially, there’s just as much happening off the official calendar as there is on it. And while what horse-walks down the runways is undeniably crucial for determining how we’ll be dressing in the near future, style happens everywhere — including the many store openings, dinners, cocktail hours, afterparties, ragers, and general “celebrations” attended by the very people who decide what’s “in.”

That’s why, for the most comprehensive view of what’s happening in fashion right now, we’re sending photographer Jamie Pearl around town to the best events hosted by the most talked-about brands to capture the most notable names — and what they’re wearing. We’ll be updating this gallery regularly, so give it a bookmark, and keep checking back for the latest coverage.

Amber Valletta At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl

Charlotte Lawrence At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl

Georgia Fowler At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl

Helena Christensen At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl

Tina Leung At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl

Zoi Lerma At the LuisaViaRoma store opening in Noho on Sept. 4. Jamie Pearl