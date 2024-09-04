Nylon Nights
The Very Best NYLON Party Photos
Stay until the end for some indie sleaze.
Not to toot our own horn, but NYLON has been hosting some epic events events for years now, each better than the last. The energy is always high, the vibes are excellent, the music slaps, and the guest list never disappoints.
Surrounding major events such as Coachella, New York Fashion Week, and Art Basel, our parties draw some of the biggest names in music, fashion, and culture — Megan Fox, Avril Lavigne, and Sabrina Carpenter have all come through, in addition to, famously, Billie Eilish at 2:30 a.m. And although no two functions are ever the same, you can always count on one thing to be true: You’re sure to leave with a good story to tell all your friends the next afternoon.
In celebration of the latest in a series of legendary NYLON Nights — aka our NYFW edition featuring a live performance by Paris Hilton — we’re revisiting some of our favorite fetes of years past. From 2015 on, see the very best NYLON party photos ahead.
NYLON Nights Fire & Ice 2024
Natasha Bedingfield serenaded the Montauk crowd during her very first DJ set.
Diplo kept the crowd entertained, too.
Remi Bader was among the many attendees enjoying the music.
Sistine and Sophia Stallone wore red and white to the Fourth of July party.
NYLON House, Coachella 2024
Ariana Madix and NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy wore matching black with silver detailing.
Simu Liu kept things casual with a white tank and black trousers.
Megan Fox debuted an icy blue ’do for the festival.
Becky G came ready to party.
Tyga arrived in a leather Avirex jacket.
DJs Tinx and Lucas posed behind the booth.
NYLON & Kate Spade New York Present NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition, NYFW February 2024
Avantika wore all pastels to the event.
Stephanie Hsu brought the sunshine with all neon accessories.
Victoria Pedretti looked sheerly amazing.
Mason Gooding cozied up to girlfriend Amenah Soares for a photo.
Ella Balinska took control of the DJ booth.
NYLON Nights, NYFW September 2023
Chase Stokes and Nick Barotta hugged it out.
Ariana DeBose looked straight out of the ’70s in red velvet bell bottoms and matching sunglasses.
Meanwhile, J Balvin resembled a time traveler in his avant-garde sunnies and futuristic vest.
Avril Lavigne’s edgy graphic button-down was so her.
Bonnie McKee shined in an iridescent Rick Owens dress.
NYLON House, Coachella 2023
Teyana Taylor pulled up in a longline leather jacket.
Jaden Smith showed off his singular style in a rainbow see-through jacket and embellished jeans.
Madison Bailey’s sheer crochet top was a moment.
Bella Thorne wore a satin number that matched her famous red locks.
Red must’ve been the unofficial color of the evening, because Alessandra Ambrosio also wore a cherry-colored one-piece.
Yara Shahidi’s party ’fit could’ve doubled as a red-carpet ensemble.
Victoria Justice’s fringe jacket, cowboy hat, and bedazzled bra were a masterclass in festival dressing.
NYLON House, Coachella 2022
Sabrina Carpenter looked Short n’ Sweet while posing for a photo at the music festival.
Emma Chamberlain served up looks and cocktails inspired by her namesake coffee brand at the party.
Bretman Rock dazzled in the desert in a crop top and sheer netting.
Gavin Leatherwood and Sabrina Carpenter share a laugh.
Anitta made an appearance after her set.
NYLON House, Art Basel 2022
Ciara turned heads in a daring LBD.
Hailey Bieber posed between Justine Skye and Isabela Rangel.
Bella Thorne came ready for her close-up.
NYLON House, Art Basel 2021
Tennis player Taylor Fritz lovingly squeezed his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, while posing for a photo.
Layla Benitez got the crowd on its feet with an unforgettable DJ set.
Ameme dominated the stage with an equally energetic DJ set.
Skateboarder Nijah Hutson was the life of the party.
Sunday Funday At NYLON House, April 2015
Kaitlyn Dever’s braid headband and lacy over-the-shoulder top are festival must-haves.
Ryan Phillippe relaxed with a drink from the bar.
Peyton List’s gladiator sandals are a total throwback.