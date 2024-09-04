Not to toot our own horn, but NYLON has been hosting some epic events events for years now, each better than the last. The energy is always high, the vibes are excellent, the music slaps, and the guest list never disappoints.

Surrounding major events such as Coachella, New York Fashion Week, and Art Basel, our parties draw some of the biggest names in music, fashion, and culture — Megan Fox, Avril Lavigne, and Sabrina Carpenter have all come through, in addition to, famously, Billie Eilish at 2:30 a.m. And although no two functions are ever the same, you can always count on one thing to be true: You’re sure to leave with a good story to tell all your friends the next afternoon.

In celebration of the latest in a series of legendary NYLON Nights — aka our NYFW edition featuring a live performance by Paris Hilton — we’re revisiting some of our favorite fetes of years past. From 2015 on, see the very best NYLON party photos ahead.

Rossa Cole/Shutterstock for NYLON

Natasha Bedingfield serenaded the Montauk crowd during her very first DJ set.

Rossa Cole/Shutterstock for NYLON

Diplo kept the crowd entertained, too.

Rossa Cole/Shutterstock for NYLON

Remi Bader was among the many attendees enjoying the music.

Rossa Cole/Shutterstock for NYLON

Sistine and Sophia Stallone wore red and white to the Fourth of July party.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Ariana Madix and NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy wore matching black with silver detailing.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Simu Liu kept things casual with a white tank and black trousers.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Megan Fox debuted an icy blue ’do for the festival.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Becky G came ready to party.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyga arrived in a leather Avirex jacket.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DJs Tinx and Lucas posed behind the booth.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avantika wore all pastels to the event.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu brought the sunshine with all neon accessories.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria Pedretti looked sheerly amazing.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mason Gooding cozied up to girlfriend Amenah Soares for a photo.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Balinska took control of the DJ booth.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Nick Barotta hugged it out.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose looked straight out of the ’70s in red velvet bell bottoms and matching sunglasses.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, J Balvin resembled a time traveler in his avant-garde sunnies and futuristic vest.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne’s edgy graphic button-down was so her.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bonnie McKee shined in an iridescent Rick Owens dress.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Teyana Taylor pulled up in a longline leather jacket.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Jaden Smith showed off his singular style in a rainbow see-through jacket and embellished jeans.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Madison Bailey’s sheer crochet top was a moment.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Bella Thorne wore a satin number that matched her famous red locks.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Red must’ve been the unofficial color of the evening, because Alessandra Ambrosio also wore a cherry-colored one-piece.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Yara Shahidi’s party ’fit could’ve doubled as a red-carpet ensemble.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

Victoria Justice’s fringe jacket, cowboy hat, and bedazzled bra were a masterclass in festival dressing.

Miranda McDonald

Sabrina Carpenter looked Short n’ Sweet while posing for a photo at the music festival.

Miranda McDonald

Emma Chamberlain served up looks and cocktails inspired by her namesake coffee brand at the party.

Miranda McDonald

Bretman Rock dazzled in the desert in a crop top and sheer netting.

Miranda McDonald

Gavin Leatherwood and Sabrina Carpenter share a laugh.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta made an appearance after her set.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Ciara turned heads in a daring LBD.

Martin Medina/WorldRedEye.Com

Hailey Bieber posed between Justine Skye and Isabela Rangel.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Bella Thorne came ready for her close-up.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tennis player Taylor Fritz lovingly squeezed his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, while posing for a photo.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Layla Benitez got the crowd on its feet with an unforgettable DJ set.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ameme dominated the stage with an equally energetic DJ set.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skateboarder Nijah Hutson was the life of the party.

Sunday Funday At NYLON House, April 2015

Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever’s braid headband and lacy over-the-shoulder top are festival must-haves.

Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe relaxed with a drink from the bar.

Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

Peyton List’s gladiator sandals are a total throwback.