We Can Almost Feel The Sun Through Maia Mitchell’s Mykonos Trip Diary

It’s that time of year again — yes, for us to start freezing our eye patches, but also for our questionably employed friends to ramp up their Instagram-story posting to at least ten times a day from an undisclosed European beach. (Seriously, is everyone using points to book these flights or just biting the credit-card debt?) Drinks are being inhaled in volumes even Aperol executives couldn’t dream of, villas are being booked, and islands are being sailed or flown to, like Mykonos, the party-heavy Euro-summer destination with enough tourism to make even the Eiffel Tower jealous.

Actress Maia Mitchell found her way to the island to celebrate the fellow Aussies at Zimmermann, the fashion house known for their boho flounce, fluttery dresses, and yes, their beach-ready wares, which are all on display at their newly opened boutique nestled in the heart of the oceanfront town. It was no small party: Mitchell joined the likes of other beauties including Pom Klementieff, Emma Roberts (who memorably posted her chaotic boat ride), and Laura Harrier.

The quick in-and-out Greek celebration hit all the notes for Mitchell, with late-night dinners, snorkeling, giggles, and a photo op that explains why the coast draws in so, so many foreigners each year (without the use of sirens, we might add). Keep scrolling to see how Mitchell made the most of Mykonos.

Simon Lekias “Checking in at the Anandes Hotel - the sweetest ride to start the weekend off in Mykonos with Zimmermann.”

Simon Lekias “The most thoughtful welcome gift — snorkel set included.”

Simon Lekias “Beach ready in Zimmermann style with my new raffia tote bag.”

Simon Lekias “This Zimmermann silk robe was a chic touch to get ready for dinner on night one.”

Simon Lekias “Getting ready for dinner, wearing a look from Zimmermann’s Fall 2025 runway collection.”

Simon Lekias “Simply in awe of this gown against the oceanfront city backdrop; my favorite part of Mykonos.”

Simon Lekias “Arriving to dinner at Sea Satin.”

Simon Lekias “I loved being with my friends. Yerin Ha makes perfect company.”

Simon Lekias “A table-scape that captured the essence of Greece — flawless in every way.”

Simon Lekias “Lots of belly laughs while dancing the night away.”

Simon Lekias “A perfect Mykonos night: Sea Satin, candlelight, great company, and those famous windmills in view.”

Simon Lekias “The next day we pulled up to Spilia for lunch aboard a kaiki, a traditional Greek fishing boat. Pure island magic!”

Simon Lekias “What started as lunch soon became an all-day party, full of carefree fun.”

Simon Lekias “Brought my Zimmermann snorkel mask and couldn’t wait to dive in.”

Simon Lekias “Proof of the fun that was had.”

Photography by Simon Lekias @simonlekias

Hair by Louis Byrne @louisbyrneiciaiw

Makeup by Talia Sparrow @taliasparrowmakeup