Gabby Windey Gets High, Daisy Edgar-Jones Goes Boho In Soho & More Fashion News

A week in the fashion-verse is often packed with years of announcements and drops, and this mid-April news dispatch proves a lot can happen while you sleep (or otherwise ignore your phone notifications). We’ve got a few new collections, a few ideas for spring styling courtesy of Soho’s favorite Brit, plus the requisite designer reshuffling that seems to be the norm this year. Keep reading for your fashion-flavored FOMO dispatch.

Duran Lantink’s In At Jean Paul Gaultier...

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Dutch designer who started out reworking Louis Vuitton duffles into coats transformed Paris Fashion Week into his playground for proportion and pattern, which got JPG’s attention and secured him a permanent position at the brand.

... And Jonathan’s (Finally) Got A New Home

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Loewe’s beloved former creative director Jonathan Anderson was officially announced as the successor of Kim Jones at Dior Homme, where he’ll show his first collection on June 27 at Paris Fashion Week. No word on if he’s also taking over Dior’s womenswear, which proves that fashion-designer musical chairs isn’t always as easy as shuffling over to the next seat. (Our ears are to the ground for the Balenciaga announcement, which we hope Pieter Mulier of Alaïa will take.)

Take A Chance On Chanel, Los Angeles

Backgrid

The latest sister in the Chance fragrance family is Chance Eau Splendide, which is described by the brand as a “floral-fruity fragrance trail that is both elegant and captivating.” Equally as captivating is their pop-up in Los Angeles’ The Grove, which includes a minimaze, endless olfactory experiences surrounding the perfume, plus a song written specifically for the campaign by Chanel darling Angèle.

Mowalola Roars For Ksubi

Jessica Mae Propper

The freaky, divisive designer Mowalola brings her flair for unexpected streetwear to the denim magnate which results in cheetah-print everything, including her signature New York Yankees bomber as Y2Chaotically seen on Timothée.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Has Serious Accessory Game

in Saint Laurent. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The (unofficial) chief ambassador of the Chloé comeback is back in New York to promote On Swift Horses, and she’s hitting Soho up to show off, yes, her wondrous Chloé mini and sweeping Saint Laurent paisley dress, but also her incredible accessory game. The bauble necklaces feel like a recent pickup from a Parisian flea market for a Morocco getaway, while the Carel shoes, Paddington bag, and boho gold jewelry are true French girl. (She also kept pace with Anya Taylor-Joy’s traveling wardrobe and wore four outfits in one day.)

You Can (Finally) Grab A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Bans

The Cobrasnake

As spotted at Design.Space and snapped by Cobrasnake for NYLON, Rocky’s “Blacked Out” Collection is available in — you guessed it — all black, with the classic titanium writing redone in striking gold. We’ve been spotting the Mega Wayfarer on several people at Coachella, so expect to see these out this summer.

Prada Sets It Boys & Girls Out To Sea

Hunter Schafer Oliver Hadlee Pearch Kendall Jenner Oliver Hadlee Pearch Troye Sivan Oliver Hadlee Pearch 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Their “Days of Summer” campaign captures the essence of Prada’s bag offerings (and the pouting power of Schafer, Jenner, and Sivan).

Gabby Windey Is Edie Parker’s High Achiever

Emma Swanson Emma Swanson 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Their 4/20 campaign brings Windey back to her cheerleading roots. I’d personally attend any tailgate where Windey and a spotted Edie Parker bong are present.