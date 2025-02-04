How Many Times Can Anya Taylor-Joy Change Outfits In 24 Hours?

At the 2025 Grammys, musicians like Miley Cyrus and Doechii made their styling teams go the extra mile and change their outfits not once, not twice, but up to three times. Now, Anya Taylor-Joy decided it’s her turn, but instead of the Crypto.com Arena stage, she’s turning the sidewalks of New York into her runway with four different outfits (so far) in a span of roughly 20 hours.

The actress and princess of sculpted cheekbones landed in New York on Feb. 3 and was first spotted exiting the Bowery Hotel in a fuzzy torso-consuming coat by McQueen, with just a single small Game of Thrones-style braid on the right side of her face acting as her only accessory. Cut to the next morning, a bright-eyed Taylor-Joy headed to The Today Show in not one, but two Celine skirt suits. One was a classic ‘50s tweed set paired with black patent knee-highs, while the other was a dark gray with white piping and channeled Barbarella with a stark white pair of go-go boots. We’re particularly fond of the gray-and-white set.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

As if that wasn’t enough Celine, the actress then slipped into a black cape with a bejeweled neckline sans pants. I love how minimal the glam is — probably intentional in order to shape-shift between outfits. I also admire the absurdity of her wearing four runway looks in less than 24 hours — and having to ride in a Sprinter van everywhere just to bring her wardrobe of luxury clothing with her. Indeed, if she changes one more time, she’ll be on track to beat Rita Ora’s previous record of six looks in a day. We’ll be sure to update this story if she swaps out the cape for more even Celine.