Fashion
Every Outfit Change At The 2025 Grammys
Because these days, one dress won’t do.
Attending an award ceremony, especially the Grammys, is no longer a low-key hang to catch up with friends and turn one great look. No, instead, the modern-day televised spectacles are for showing off brand deals, new haircuts, and more often than not, two or three looks in the same night (just ask Zendaya). We just wrapped up the fashion served up on the 2025 Grammy red carpet, where Jean Paul Gaultier and Versace reigned supreme, and already stars have switched out their more constrictive outfits for something they can sit (and sip champagne) in.
While we’re still wrapping our heads around the logistical challenges presented to have 20 celebrities changing at the same time, that doesn’t make us less excited to see what the girls are wearing inside the arena to take it all in — and hopefully hit the stage to pick up an award.
Chappell Roan
In custom Thom Browne
Doechii
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Charli XCX
In custom Ann Demeulemeester
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Doechii
In Thom Browne (again!)
Chappell Roan
Miley Cyrus
In custom Alaïa
Lady Gaga
This article was originally published