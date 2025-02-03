Every Outfit Change At The 2025 Grammys

Attending an award ceremony, especially the Grammys, is no longer a low-key hang to catch up with friends and turn one great look. No, instead, the modern-day televised spectacles are for showing off brand deals, new haircuts, and more often than not, two or three looks in the same night (just ask Zendaya). We just wrapped up the fashion served up on the 2025 Grammy red carpet, where Jean Paul Gaultier and Versace reigned supreme, and already stars have switched out their more constrictive outfits for something they can sit (and sip champagne) in.

While we’re still wrapping our heads around the logistical challenges presented to have 20 celebrities changing at the same time, that doesn’t make us less excited to see what the girls are wearing inside the arena to take it all in — and hopefully hit the stage to pick up an award.

Chappell Roan Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Thom Browne

Doechii Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Ann Demeulemeester

Beyoncé Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doechii Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne (again!)

Chappell Roan Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Alaïa

Lady Gaga Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images