Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Grammys
Who will win the audience award for most memorable dress?
Brats, Swifties, and cowboys, it’s time to assemble for the 67th Grammy Awards. In the week leading up to the special night, we’ve gone over some of our favorite afterparty looks of all time (with more to come following this evening’s ceremony, we’re sure), plus what the carpet looked like 25 years ago. On Feb. 2, however, we’re hopeful Beyoncé might finally scoop up her elusive Album of the Year win, and that stars will serve up glamour in the hopes of grabbing a gramophone to take home.
Some people we’re excited to see in custom looks to satiate our fashion-hungry brains are Charli XCX (who’s already won two of eight potential trophies), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan (whether she goes full Victorian knight again à la her VMAs look is still up in the air), Gracie Abrams, Best New Artist nominee Doechii, and Billie Eilish. While the ceremony will look and feel a bit different this year, with the Recording Academy aiding fire relief in Los Angeles, we can still expect the performances, snubs, and unlikely celebrity photo pairings the event typically provides.
Keep checking back as we update throughout the night with all the glitter, fur, and Versace music’s biggest night will surely bring.
Kacey Musgraves
In Ralph Lauren
Clairo
In custom Miss Claire Sullivan
Willow
Charlotte Lawrence
In Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry
St. Vincent
Kelsea Ballerini
In Tamara Ralph Couture
Chappell Roan
In Jean Paul Gaultier SS03 Couture