Versace, Furs & Pleather Were All Over The 2000 Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest night in music is almost upon us again, and while this year’s ceremony will look and feel different as stars pay tribute to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, we still hope to see a bit of fashion hit the red carpet on Feb. 2. Before we see who takes home Best New Artist between some of our favorites like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Doechii, we’re rewinding the clock and scouring Getty Images for a trip down memory lane.

2000 was, unsurprisingly, a huge year for music. Christina Aguilera bested Britney to win Best New Artist, TLC’s “No Scrubs” was everywhere, and legends like Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu were just getting started in redefining what it means to be a female musician. The fashion 25 years ago was a kickstart to Y2K, and just two months into the millennium, stars like Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz made the case for plunging necklines and corseted leather jackets, respectively. Keep reading to see what stars wore, and to bear witness to how stars still love to reference this inimitable era.

Christina Aguilera J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was only 19 years old when she won Best New Artist, and wore a butterfly-encrusted Versace dress with a pink kitten heel. The dress lived on in public consciousness, clearly, as Dua Lipa paid homage to it at the 2021 Grammys.

Britney Spears KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images She’s not that innocent — and not afraid to reference. This Marilyn Monroe homage was one of her most elegant looks of all time, and was a nice antidote to the now-infamous red jumpsuit she changed into to perform.

TLC Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images TLC was feeling the black & white fantasy this night, where they won for “No Scrubs,” and show how to appropriately show off your toned midsection on the red carpet.

J.Lo Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The dress that launched a million Google searches. The genesis of Google Image search was this very Versace dress, which has been duplicated and referenced the world over since. A duplicate is available to view at the Grammy Museum.

Destiny’s Child Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Another ab-baring group, this time in lacy, bejeweled tones of ivory and white.

Whitney Houston Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Shoutout to the fur stoles at this ceremony, and to her fabulous maroon lip which offsets the magenta dress perfectly.

‘NSync Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images This picture contains two tons of hair gel and five meters of pleather. What else could capture 2000 fashion better than that?

The Chicks Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Then known as The Dixie Chicks, they won two awards this night and showed how spiky hair and frosty eyeshadow are really the only accessories a girl needs.

Monica J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images My personal favorite of the bunch. This grommeted biker look is simple yet effective in capturing her bad-bitch aura.

Missy Elliott Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Why not wear a purple Versace suit with what looks like razor blades all over it?

Faith Hill Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images One of the more timeless looks of the bunch that could easily be on the 2025 red carpet.

Lauryn Hill Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A polo under a white suit with layered chain hoops? No notes here.

Mary J. Blige Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Another fur, another floor-length gown, and more piece-y hair for your consideration. Bonus points for the pitch-perfect accessorizing.

Erykah Badu Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The direction of her head scarf, wrap shirt, and patterned skirt make this visually intriguing. The chunky heel makes it fashion, baby.

Aaron Carter Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The kid star wearing all white, and having an amazing time doing it.

Lenny & Zoë Kravitz Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Zoë shows how fashion is a massive circle with a confounding outfit combination still seen today on fashion lovers in major metropolitan areas (and TikTok), but it’s her dad in his signature leather and denim that steals the show.

Sheryl Crow Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images It’s like Ozzy Osborne and Stevie Nicks had a musical love child.

Jane Krakowski Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images All red, teased hair out to her shoulders, and a French pedicure... what can’t she do?