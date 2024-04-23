Christina Aguilera Loves A Good Dirty Joke

Three decades into her career, Christina Aguilera is still booked and busy. Since December 2023, the pop megastar has been in the midst of her second Las Vegas residency, this time taking over the intimate, cabaret-style interiors of the Voltaire at The Venetian with a brand-new show spanning career hits and Burlesque deep cuts. Now on a month-long break, the singer caught up with NYLON to chat about being a Sagittarius, and her dream festival lineup, her best beauty tips for long days. She’ll be back on stage on select weekends starting May 31 until August 3, but in the meantime, dive into her NYLON 19, below.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Sagittarius (my birthday is December 18), and I totally believe in it. I feel being a Sagittarius captures my adventurous spirit. I’m all about freedom, exploration, and expressing myself — I also have that fiery energy. It’s pretty on brand with me not liking to be boxed in or contained. I need to roam, travel, and push boundaries.

2 Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? I’ve had some supernatural encounters for sure. Some in childhood, and then in a house I bought as an adult, both were really freaky. I have some stories! I love ghost shows and hearing about others’ experiences for sure. I do not mess with Ouiji boards or anything like that — you have to be careful about calling unwanted energy in.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I’m a big coffee girl, and I love cappuccinos. I like a strong flavor coffee. I’m also big on drinking a lot of water throughout the day, and I love all iced drinks. I prefer cold wine when it comes to alcohol, but depending on my mood and environment, the choices may vary. For a hangover, the key is water, sleep, and some food. And maybe a hair of the dog, which would be a Bloody Mary or an ice-cold beer.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Right now it would be Doja Cat, Tyla, and Miley Cyrus. Three incredible performers and three amazing women.

5 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Overthinking! I even did it for this answer. You really have to reprogram your mind and find resources to help readjust anxious thoughts and calm yourself. Peace of mind is everything. But many times it takes a conscious decision to retrain your brain to try and overcome bad habits.

6 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Sometimes you get caught up in these stories online and realize, “What the hell am I even watching!?” I sometimes get caught up in true-crime stories.

7 Describe your worst date in three words. Bored. As. F*ck.

8 What was the last DM you received? Well, that’s private! Haha — but when I get a good meme, I get a good laugh!

9 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Off the top of my head, the first thing that comes to mind is how I was thinking recently what a video Lenny Kravitz did for “Are You Gonna Go My Way” — it was just one big fun party. A great song. Classic.

10 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? That’s always been a hard question for me since I was a performer as a kid, I was around so many different types of shows, and it was a bit of blur. But one show that stands out is when I did a talent competition in Romania when I was 16. I remember seeing Sheryl Crow perform, and it had a great impression on me.

11 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I fall for this every time, but I’ll receive these shocking news-caption stories from friends, and when I go to click on it, it’s just a picture of a huge d*ck or some sexual stuff. It gets me every time. A good dirty joke is always fun.

12 What's your go-to breakup song? My own, probably, “Flighter.” But I also like some songs in this space from Lana, Miley, and Billie. Some other faves are “Moral of the Story” by Ashe, “Drinks” by Cyn, and “I Might Need Security (Fuck You)” by Chance the Rapper.

13 What is your go-to sad song? There are quite a few good ones, but the one that comes to mind first is “Something Wonderful” by Nina Simone.

14 What is your favorite red-carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Zendaya has some sick ones!

15 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Lip moisturizer!

16 What is one question you never want to be asked again? After a long career, I’m over many of the questions — haha! Keep it positive and moving on…

17 What is your best beauty tip or trick? I love to do an ice bath for my face. Whether I’m traveling or having long days, it helps with puffiness and redness. My skin feels rejuvenated and it lifts my mental state a bit.

18 What is your favorite fast-food place, and what’s your order? I don’t each much fast food, but I do love a spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A or an In-N-Out cheeseburger with pickles and chopped chilis.