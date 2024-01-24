Finn Wolfhard on Ghosts, Cringe Videos, & Making Horror Movies

Finn Wolfhard is an actor we’ve seen grow up before our eyes. He broke onto the scene at only 13 years old as Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and his career has been booming ever since. In the past eight years since the show first premiered, he and his character have grown up — and for Wolfhard that has meant exploring other creative pursuits in addition to acting. However, it still seems he cant help but be pulled towards roles in all things scary and supernatural. His latest film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to be released on March 22.

Now, only 21 years old, Wolfhard is also one half of rock duo, The Aubreys, and a director having just premiered his directorial debut, Hell Of A Summer at the Toronto film festival last year. He’s also one of the new “voices” for the newest men’s fragrance from YSL Beauty, MYSLF— another role that seems to fit him just right. “I wear fragrance everyday and look at it as an extension of my personal style,” says Wolfhard, “Especially at special events or when I’m going to be around a lot of people, it’s a silent nod to who I am.”

Get to know Wolfhard better as he takes the NYLON 19, and tells us about his least favorite question to be asked in interviews (and answers it!), cringe videos, and his most recent internet rabbit hole.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)?

My astrological sign is Capricorn — and I don’t necessarily believe in it — but there’s a lot of people that I know who do. So you know, maybe one day I will be influenced by some of the people around me.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)?

I don’t believe in ghosts because I haven’t seen one yet. I really want to be able to see one soon so I can believe in them.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams?

My dream festival headliners would be The Beatles, Twin Peaks from Chicago, and Teenage Fan club playing their first record all the way through.

4. What's the weirdest snack that you make?

Sometimes I eat cereal for dinner, but you don’t really “make” a bowl of cereal.

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix?

Not exercising at all and then feeling winded after going up a flight of stairs.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down?

I went on a whole deep dive because I watched Deliverance for the first time recently and I went on a deep dive on how they made that movie. Kind of weird rabbit hole to go down but it was very enlightening.

7. Describe your worst date in three words.

This is four words, but “IBS” and “gas station bathroom.”

8. What was the last DM you received?

Not to plug my own movie, but I actually just received a DM from the Ghostbusters official account.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it?

My first real big concert was a Coldplay concert and I remember it really well because they had these LED bracelets that they gave to everyone in the stadium and so on different songs they’d activate them, and it would create a light show.

10. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why?

I really like watching cringe videos. They’re great. I guess that’s not technically a meme, but yeah.

11. What was your favorite movie as a kid?

My favorite movie as a kid was probably School of Rock but I also loved the first Rugrats movie and I also really liked Super 8. School of Rock is still my favorite movie.

12. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10?

This question reminds me of the hypothetical: “Would you take 500 grand or dinner with Jay Z?”

13. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept?

There’s an old Ramones shirt I had, like a real vintage one I had that I lost. I wish I kept it.

14. What is one question you never want to be asked again?

“Is it actually scary filming a horror movie?” I don’t know why but I’ve just been asked that question so many times, but no it’s not really scary. I just answered the question. LOL.

15. What is your go-to sad song?

My go to sad song for a long time was this song called “Any More Than You Want.” It’s a Twin Peaks song, that my friend Colin wrote, that I could not stop listening to for a long time.

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on?

I just had this conversation with people a few months ago of what would be the best reality TV show that all of our personalities would be suited to…I feel like mine would may be be Big Brother.

17. What is your coffee order?

I don’t drink coffee a lot, but I like drinking sugary drinks, like a vanilla oat latte.

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order?

McDonalds. I go with a McChicken. The McChicken is way better in Canada, so I go with a McChicken and large fries and root beer.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why?

Right now I’m just wearing these New Balances because they look good with everything and they’re incredibly comfortable.