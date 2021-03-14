After a brief delay, the Grammys are here. Originally scheduled for January 31, Trevor Noah will host tonight’s ceremony from the Los Angeles Convention Center, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Boasting a lineup of 22 performers, including nominees Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion, the ceremony starts at 5 p.m.PT/8 p.m. ET.

With Beyoncé in the lead for most nominations, the night will be an interesting look back at the music released in the past year, much of it during the pandemic. So far early winners include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Rain On Me,”) Fiona Apple for Best Rock Performance (“Shameika”) and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for Best Rap Performance (“Savage Remix”). See below for a complete winners list, updating live:

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Music Film

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys

“Black Is King,” Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”