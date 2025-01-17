Rihanna’s Guide To Accessorizing

There’s a reason Rihanna’s name is always on the tip of our tongue. She’s provided countless beauty hacks via her billion-dollar brand and several public outings towards the end of 2024, but it’s her fashion that keeps me personally coming back. Yes, a lot of her clothes are pulled off the runway and onto her own personal catwalk — New York sidewalks — faster than you can say “Fenty,” but it’s her accessories we’re zeroing in on today.

Rihanna will never step out of the house without at least an earring and seven necklaces on. She’s also a handbag fiend, with a collection of both new and archival pieces rivaling the ground floor of Bergdorf’s. Even though she’s definitely extra (and we love her for it), there’s ways to strike a balance. We’ve taken five of her more recent street-style snaps and dissected how to wear the accessories IRL, even if paparazzi aren’t chasing after you as you enter the city’s newest clubstaurant. See how to pull of a personality hat and more, plus shop our picks.

Bigger (& Shinier) Is Always Better

Backgrid

On the eve of 2025, Rihanna “put that sh*t on” in New York with an outfit of oversized, well, everything. Her slouchy boots and forehead-covering opticals were not to be overshadowed by anything. If you go for two larger-than-life accessories, make sure one is small, like her wee Bottega Veneta Kalimero bucket bag.

Stacks For Days

Backgrid

She’s got rings, necklaces, and bracelets all nonchalantly piled on. While she often mixes metals, on this outing she opted for all yellow gold. Wear a choker and long pendant with a strapless dress for some décolletage intrigue. Pro tip: switch up the textures of each piece to keep it from looking too matchy-matchy.

Secondhand Savant

Backgrid

Miss Fenty loves a throwback, and some Y2K accessories like tinted sunnies and an off-kilter colored bag — maybe a vintage Bottega? — help add a timeless flair to any ‘fit. Her kick strut was ideal for showing off her iced out ankle and (admittedly new) Puma sneaks.

“Does Anyone Still Wear A Hat?”

Backgrid

Riri does — and this Vaquera sailor cap with a lace veil is the quirked-up antidote to her all-black outfit. Add a simple pump, some paparazzi-shielding sunglasses, and keep your signature everyday jewelry on, and you’re off to the late-night races.

Rare Bags & Strappy Sandals

Backgrid Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rihanna’s collection of Y2K bags is impeccable — especially John Galliano’s designs for Dior and the Fendi Baguette. Whether you’ve got your trusty Levi’s on for dinner or you’re all-out in a tight dress for bar-hopping, a lacy sandal and your finest archival purse will do just fine.