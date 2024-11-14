Addison Rae Enters Marc Jacobs & Vaquera’s Dollhouse

Fall fashion is here, but not in the way you’d expect. No outerwear capsules to report here, just a slew of collabs with fun accessories (and tattoo shirts) to offer, like MM6 Maison Margiela’s wacky-but-cool Dr. Martens. Plus, campaigns keep rolling out on their never-ending conveyor belt, including a cheeky Michael Kors campaign shot in a bodega and Pirelli’s 2025 calendar with a fresh new look. Keep scrolling to see the fashion news your algorithm hid from you this week.

Vaquera & Marc Jacobs’ Bag Campaign Stars A Barbie-Doll Addison Rae

Brianna Capozzi

Marc Jacobs is still celebrating the 40th anniversary of his namesake label with a run of collaborations (plus, a spot guest-editing Vogue) with friends like Anna Sui and Pat McGrath. Now, it’s cool-kid brand Vaquera’s turn, who reimagined Marc’s Stam bag in trashy-yet-classy faux-fur, with a fake dollar and padlock making it seem like the bag was dragged on the floor of a train station, picking up detritus along the way. The duo tapped Addison Rae to front the accompanying pictures, where she channels Pamela-Anderson-meets-Barbie-doll energy.

Charli’s An Acne Baby

Talia Chetrit Talia Chetrit 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While the election results may point towards the official closing of a Brat chapter, Charli XCX is still taking names and making waves. The double-duty SNL host officially joins the ranks of Kylie Jenner and ILLIT as a face of Acne Studios. It’s fitting, as Charli wore a lot of custom Acne on the Sweat tour, and she looks really good wearing a handbag as a top.

MM6 Maison Margiela & Dr. Martens Make Hybrid Shoes Functional For Winter

Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

MM6 Maison Margiela is the cool, off-beat younger sister to Maison Margiela, and brings lots of wallet-friendly collabs to life, most recently with Dr. Martens. The boot-loafers and loafer-boots debuted on their Fall/Winter 2024 runway, and are finally coming to your shopping carts come Nov. 19. (I’ll be digitally queueing for the loafers with burgundy boot insets.)

EmRata Is Officially An Intimissimi Girl

Courtesy of Intimissimi

Intimissimi tapped the platonic ideal for a lingerie model, Emily Ratajkowski, anointing her as brand ambassador, where she joins the ranks of J.Lo in donning the Italian bra masters’ creations for her 30 million Instagram followers.

The Pirelli Calendar Gets A New Look

HoYeon for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green Ethan James Green Hunter Schafer for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green Ethan James Green Padma Lakshmi for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green Ethan James Green Simone Ashley for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green Ethan James Green 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Pirelli calendar is the ultimate annual cultural mirror, marking who’s who with a series of inspired images. This year, the calendar looks a bit more relaxed, with the crew including HoYeon, Hunter Schafer, Padma Lakshmi, and Simone Ashley decamping to an anonymous beach in barely-there clothes shot by Ethan James Green. The theme, “refresh and reveal,” provides a breath of fresh air for “The Cal” with a pared-back look contrasting with the usually-epic spreads of calendars past.

Damiano David Puts His Own Skin On For Diesel

Courtesy of Diesel

No, it’s not as creepy as it sounds — but still, makes you look twice, huh? Damiano David, Diesel’s first-ever male global ambassador, launched his first-ever collection with the denim brand, with lots of sexy, clingy clothes like this tattoo second-skin top, plus glittering rockstar denim, billowing capes, and extra-extra-large cargo pants fit for anyone channeling that Y2K Euro-trash aesthetic David’s nailed down.

Michael Kors Celebrates New York With A Blingy Holiday Campaign

Pat Field Jared Kocka Amelia Gray & Delilah Belle Jared Kocka 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Who else could gather Amelia Gray and Pat Field in one campaign other than the king of American sportswear, Michael Kors? Also, if you don’t have a crinkly metallic accessory for the holidays, it’s time to change that.

Carolina Herrera Makes The Best Denim Co-ord Sets With FRAME

Courtesy of FRAME

Since Wes Gordon took the designing reins at Carolina Herrera, the brand has given less Palm Beach gala stuffiness and more downtown-cool adjacent fashion for all ages. Their latest project is a collab with the denim experts at FRAME, which resulted in adorable matching mini-skirt/cropped-jacket sets in bright hues like this marigold that are begging for a debut on an island.