Carolina Herrera Dressed 5 On-Screen Faves For the SAG Awards

Every year, we’re blessed to see some of our favorite actors come off-screen and onto the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony (or SAG Awards). This year, for the event’s 29th annual ceremony, we’ve already been blessed by a designer-twinning moment from Stephanie Hsu, Cara Delevingne, Haley Lu Richardson, Kathryn Newton, and Julia Butters. All five actors arrived on the red carpet wearing gowns by American fashion house Carolina Herrera, designed by Creative Director Wes Gordon.

Haley Lu Richardson’s gown was a strapless black floor-length design with large white pearl detailing. She completed the elegant look with hair clipped into a spiky bun, gelled into a middle part, and red lipstick. She also wore diamond drop earrings and carried a small black bag embellished with even more pearls from the Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Known (and previously teased all over the internet) for her on-screen style in The White Lotus, Richardson’s SAG Awards look was far more sleek, sophisticated, and coordinated than anything her character Portia would be seen wearing — and that’s a good thing.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne also arrived in black, wearing a long-sleeve jumpsuit with front flowers and overskirt from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2023 collection. She’s already posted the look on her Instagram, with the caption “so excited to be attending my first @sagawards tonight as a part of the nominated cast of @onlymurdershulu!!”

Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee, Stephanie Hsu, also wore the brand, arriving in a crimson multi-wallpaper floral gown with a draped skirt from the Fall 2023 collection. Kathryn Newton opted for a lilac square-neck gown with exposed tulle (also from the Fall 2023 collection), while Julia Butters wore a midnight blue embellished strapless gown from the Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images