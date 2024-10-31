Charli XCX has always been a late-night girlie, and her newest gig will capitalize on that. The Brat hitmaker was just announced as the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s Nov. 16 show. Her episode comes on the heels of her co-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan, and a month after the pop singer dropped a star-studded Brat remix album, so there’s a good chance some other famous faces might pop up.

Although Charli has had some SNL experiences in the past, this will be her biggest one as it’s her first time hosting. She’s been a musical guest twice before — once in 2014 and a second time in 2022 — but now, she’ll be joining a select group of musicians who’ve served double duty as a host and performer in the same episode.

The pop-culture phenomenon around Charli’s 2024 album Brat has already been a talking point on SNL this season. In last month’s premiere, cast member Bowen Yang portrayed Charli in a talk-show sketch, which Charli herself applauded. “I think SNL is iconic … we had an inkling it was coming and so we were very excited about it,” she said after the sketch aired. “I love Bowen … I was very impressed with the hair texture, actually. I thought it was a really good wig. It was good, it was cool.”

As always, the songs Charli will play on Nov. 16 are a surprise, although they will most likely be selections from Brat. Since the remix album, Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat, was released so recently, there’s also the exciting possibility that Charli will bring one of her collaborators on stage as a special treat.

Charli XCX’s SNL episodes will air Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.