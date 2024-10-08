How Dua Lipa & 3 Other Celebrities Style This New It Sneaker

It’s already been decreed that the hottest sneaker of 2024 is the Puma Speedcat: Just ask Emily Ratajkowski, who has been spotted in them several times since the shoe’s launch in June 2024. The Adidas Samba is taking the backburner for the distinctly British soccer shoe that comes in four colorways and is, of course, beyond sold out everywhere. That’s in part due to EmRata, but also Puma ambassadors Dua Lipa and Rosé (they know how to pick ‘em), and the affordable price-tag doesn’t hurt, either. I can see why celebs are sporting them truly anywhere: They’re comfortable, easy to walk in, and even easier to style.

Stars are dressing them up (Dua Lipa), dressing them down (EmRata), and wearing them to perform at Madison Square Garden (Troye Sivan). While we wait for them to restock and scour Depop for some hopeful resale moments, here’s four different ways our favorite style stars have worn them.

Coffee-Run Casual

Emily Ratajkowski Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is the unofficial ambassador of Puma for New York City, and has taken both this brown pair and the red-and-white style out for spins around the West Village. This coffee run fit marks the official start of fall in my book, with a casual denim jacket, tee, baggy pants, and a big old beanie signaling that it’s under 60 degrees. It also leans into the easiness of slipping on these shoes before heading out the door without a second thought.

Little Top, Big Pants

Make like the Puma ambassador and radical optimist Dua Lipa and offset the bloke style of these shoes with a pair of ultra baggy blue jeans and a skimpy little top. This works not only for daytime outings, but could easily make its way to a cocktail bar or late-night party without seeming too informal.

Sweat-Proof & Rave-Ready

Troye Sivan kept it skimpy to sweat all night for his Madison Square Garden performance alongside Charli XCX, and wore a itty-bitty tank, harness, and cargo pants with his red Speedcats. In a moment of unintentional twinning, I also wore my Speedcats at the concert, proving that these were meant for jumping around in.

Sporty-Cute, The Rosé Way

Rosé was spotted at a Puma event in Germany wearing the brown Speedcats, paired with an adorable cropped zip-up sport jacket and a little skort situation. She offset the athletic vibe with some knee-high socks, bringing a school uniform energy to the look in the best way. Try the look with a mini-skirt, and maybe a plaid one at that.