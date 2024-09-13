Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Talk talk” - Charli XCX feat. Troye Sivan “‘Sweat’ tour companions Charli and Troye linked up for another Brat remix, and this might be the duo’s sexiest collab yet. With a Dua Lipa cameo and hotel-room innuendos, Charli’s world-building is second to none, and I’m still not sick of it.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Eusexua” - FKA twigs “In the dark, bass-thumping first single from her third album, twigs sounds like an angelic siren leading you down to the pulsating dance floor.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“Model, Actress, Whatever” - Suki Waterhouse “Mostly chosen for the silly music video (and the self-awareness).” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“It’s OK I’m OK” - Tate McRae “Gen Z’s pop princess is back with what appears to be a flirty banger that dives into the woes of moving on from heartbreak. The new release also comes with a campy, Britney-inspired music video.” — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

“In My Dreams” - Four Tet feat. Ellie Goulding “I’ll be dancing to this sparkly banger in the club, preferably tonight.” — Peng

“Nobody Knows” - Shawn Mendes “With every new release Shawn Mendes drops in the lead-up to Shawn, the more excited I get for the full country-soul project out next month. ‘Nobody Knows’ may just be the singer’s best single yet.” — Reed

“For Sure” - Ethel Cain “Nothing ushers in fall’s arrival quite like Ethel Cain covering an American Football classic. Her haunting, dreamy vocals and the nearly 10-minute runtime will have me staring wistfully out the window during the next autumn rainfall.” — Hattrick