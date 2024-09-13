Tate McRae’s "It's OK I'm OK” Lyrics, Explained

Tate McRae is doing better than just OK on her confidence-boosting new single “It’s OK I’m OK,” where the 21-year-old singer and dancer addresses her ex-boyfriend’s new fling, warning her that he’s not as great as he may seem. But there’s only so much the pop star can do to help this clueless new girl.

In the opening verse, McRae tries to tell the new woman that she hasn’t seen the guy’s bad side just yet, but it’s there.

You're movin' like I did / Before I found out / He ain't just a pretty-faced talker / Good with his money, close to his mother / You're seeing one-sided / You got him right now.

She assures the new girl that she’s been in the exact same spot she’s in, so she knows what she’s talking about. Apparently, McRae’s breakup was so bad she’s totally over all that lovey-dovey stuff now: “Was such a romantic / You got me like, ‘F*ck that.’”

But for all her warnings, McRae is simply too over the situation to try that hard to break up the new relationship. “It's OK, I'm OK, had him in the first place,” she chants in the chorus, before dismissing the whole matter: “You can have him anyway.”

The accompanying music video is less focused on this story and more of a showcase for McRae’s impressive dancing and cutting-edge style. It’s also filled with references to throwback Britney Spears looks and videos, a comparison she seems to be actively cultivating.

It’s unclear if the song is inspired by actual events in McRae’s love life — her most recent ex is Canadian hockey player Cole Sillinger, who fans believe inspired McRae’s hit single “Greedy,” especially since the music video is hockey-themed. (They split in early 2023.) But nowadays, McRae — who’s been happily dating The Kid Laroi since early 2024 — clearly isn’t thinking about her exes, if her latest release is any indication.