Tate McRae has been performing for as long as she can remember. Now, the 21-year-old singer and dancer’s style is getting its own time in the spotlight.

As the the face of Adidas Z.N.E. Sportswear’s new collection, out Aug. 29, alongside Xochitl Gomez, McRae’s self-described “very sporty” meets feminine aesthetic naturally integrates with the range’s themes of connection, comfort, and movement. Below, the pop star on growing up with her outfits being recorded for posterity, the Britney Spears comparisons, and crossing genres into country music.

As one of the biggest up-and-coming pop stars right now, how does your style influence your work?

My styling has been so interesting for me to figure out because I’ve been putting myself out there online since I was 13 years old, and clearly your style and taste evolve. I’m sure my taste right now at 20 is going to be different at 30. The worst part is that you’re going to be photographed in all of it, and you’re going to have to look back and face whatever you chose.

I don’t really care what people think about my fashion, though. I feel the most confident when I’m moving, singing, and performing — so whatever makes me feel like I can be a bad*ss and can really sell whatever I’m performing, that’s what defines my style.

How has your relationship with dance evolved since you started?

I’ve had such a crazy roller coaster of emotions towards dance. I think I’ve resented it at times and also been the most in love with it. I was such a competitive dancer, and my mom was my dance teacher, so it took over my entire life. I felt like that was the only thing that defined me, and if I wasn’t dancing in the studio, I had no idea who I was. Whenever I wasn’t fully doing something perfect or up to my expectations, it would really destroy me, and it fully consumed me. Now I’ve learned to have a healthy relationship with it, and it’s purely just for joy and because I love it. But that took a long time to develop.

What songs do you love to dance to at the moment?

I feel like I’ve been listening to a lot of Cassie recently and Ariana Grande. I love dancing to [them] as well.

You’ve had a really big year, and now you’re in the midst of a world tour. How do you find time for yourself?

Getting ready for tour is so interesting because you basically have to gear up to change your routine for the next six months, not see anybody, and live in a bubble. So I think, right now, I’m just trying to see all my friends as much as possible amidst, like, nine-hour rehearsal days and then campaign shoots. You’re gearing up for a marathon, essentially. The second you get on tour, you kind of get locked into this headspace where you do the same thing every single day, and you kind of get into this cycle. It’s hard to switch into it, but then as soon as you [end] tour, you feel so thrown off.

How is your work-life balance right now?

I definitely work way more than [I have] a personal life. ... You know, it’s so interesting because my lives are very intertwined. All my friends are producers, dancers, or people I work with. I feel lucky that I get to go to work every day and see people I want to hang out with. But then, obviously, after a day like this [at the Adidas shoot], I’m such an introvert. I need time to recharge on my own.

With the country-music renaissance unfolding, would you consider exploring another genre?

I’ve been a country fan for so long. My family [and I] listened to country my entire life. It’s really cool that people are finally appreciating it. I’m inspired by a lot of different genres; I listen to everything. I think my biggest struggle is [that I] want to do every single style, and then I’m fighting the urge to pick a lane and figure out who I want to be. But I’m definitely going to go through a bunch of different paths in my career, for sure. Right now my biggest focus is whatever I can envision myself doing a music video to: How would that make me feel and how would I write it?

You’ve cited Britney Spears’ performances and choreography as sources of inspiration — what about her do you admire? Has there been any performance in particular that wowed you?

It’s very rare to come across a performer like [Spears]. I go back and watch so many different performances and music videos. It’s one of my favorite things to do, but I think Britney just had that star quality that was undeniable, and I admire her a lot as a young artist. Everyone knows her music videos and performances are the most iconic, and she will always deliver. My favorite is “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the [2001] VMA Awards with the snake. It’s like the best thing of all time, of course.

It’s not lost on you that a lot of people have compared you to Spears — what does it feel like to have that kind of recognition?

I mean, it’s an honor. I love her, so I take it as a compliment. It’s very surreal to feel people making that comparison just because I do admire her so much. The feeling I get from watching her videos and performances is nothing but motivation and desire to make more music.