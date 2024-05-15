Tanner Adell's All-Time Favorite Country Songs Obviously Include Reba

Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For May 2024, Nashville singer and songwriter Tanner Adell shares her most-listened-to country songs.

If there’s one person who knows how a Beyoncé co-sign can change your life, it’s Tanner Adell. The 27-year-old Kentucky-to-Nashville transplant was one of four Black women country singers handpicked by the pop star to sing harmonies on Cowboy Carter’s “Blackbiird.” Since, Adell’s been more booked than ever, flitting across the country doing photoshoots, hitting the studio, and embarking on a stacked summer festival schedule that brings her to the premiere beach and music destination, Hangout Festival, on May 15. The new normal has required some adjustment, but, she says, “it’s been really nice to feel like I'm getting some recognition.”

Adell’s glam and cheeky spin on country music, heard in the EDM synths of her latest single “Whisky Blues,” stems from her childhood listening to everything from Keith Urban and yes, Beyoncé. In an exclusive playlist for NYLON, she shares the songs that have shaped her the most, like tracks by Miranda Lambert and Reba (duh). And because she’s got a career to maintain, there are some cuts from herself, too. Stream it below, and read on for everything Adell had to say about these tracks.

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

The song of the summer of 2022, but a classic pre-game banger.

“Next Girl” - Carly Pearce

This song introduced me to Carly Pearce. [It’s] such a traditional take on a cheeky subject.

“I Quit Drinking” - Kelsea Ballerini & LANY

Driven mostly with piano and pop melodies. I love seeing Kelsea duet with one of my favorite artists, LANY.

“Deeper Well” - Kacey Musgraves

[Also] one of my favorite albums of 2024. Kacey mixes pop and folk somehow effortlessly.

“Fancy” - Reba McEntire

“Fancy” walked so “Gunpowder” and “Lead” could run.

“Do-Si-Don’tcha” - Tanner Adell

A real dirty line-dancing song, known in the line-dance community as the ring on your wranglers dance.

“Whiskey Blues” - Tanner Adell

The saddest song disguised by pop vocals and a bumping track.

“FU 150”- Tanner Adell

The “girl, get yourself together and move on out” song.

“Trailer Park Barbie” - Tanner Adell

A real country flex with rap infused melodies.

“Buckle Bunny” - Tanner Adell

Trap country at its feminine finest known as the honey buckle dance in the line dancing community