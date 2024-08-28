5 Of The Very Best Closet-Resale Apps

Even if you’re not chronically online or obsessed with Chloë Sevigny, you might’ve seen celebrities turning what would usually be quiet clothing giveaways to their inner circle into full-out ticketed closet sales drawing lines that snake down the block. Now, app developers are getting in on the fun with clothing-resale interfaces that allow members to shop celebrity closets — but also their friendly neighbors’. From influencers’ wardrobes to the rental service that won’t keep you trapped in a contract forever, scroll through our list of the best apps to find the right one for you.

If you need something to wear in six hours… try Pickle.

Pickle is like your mom’s Facebook group for neighborhood updates, except it’s bringing together the girls of downtown New York in the name of fashion. The app has 60,000 items and counting available for rent from designers like Aya Muse, Cult Gaia, and Reformation. If you’re in a pinch and don’t have an outfit picked out for a last-minute party invite in the city, simply find a piece you like in your area and Pickle can arrange same-day delivery, à la Uber Eats. However, if perusing online doesn’t itch your shopping scratch, it just opened a storefront in Chelsea for IRL rentals.

If you want to rent a wedding-guest dress from Ellie Goulding… try ByRotation.

ByRotation is the It Girl-approved way to rent clothes — just ask Paloma Elsesser and the other women who hosted their For the Girls Closet Sale earlier this summer in partnership with the fashion resale and rental app. ByRotation stocks more than 100 brands from 16Arlington to Zimmermann, an impressive range of rentable Chanel accessories, and dresses up to size 20. The app curates edits that are trend-focused, like “Y2K” and “Cowgirl Core,” but for the timeless dressers, there are minimal wedding-guest dresses, including ones from Goulding’s selection.

If you’re a reckless online shopper… try Croissant.

We’ve all been there: It’s past 10 p.m., and you’re in bed mindlessly scrolling Instagram when you come across a targeted ad for that Lemaire trench coat you’ve been eyeing; before you know it, you’ve swiped your credit card. With Croissant, you can now see a “guaranteed buyback” rate at the time of purchase. Once you install the Chrome extension, Croissant will automatically pop up in your shopping cart and show you how much it’ll buy back said outerwear for ($609 in this case), valid up to one year after purchase. Not only does it take the middleman out of traditional resale, but it makes clicking “add to cart” on a mind-numbingly expensive pair of The Row jelly shoes a little easier on the spirit (and wallet) knowing you can make a percentage of that purchase back.

If you already have too many clothes but you’ve run out of outfit recipes… try Donne.

While not technically a resale app, Donne is still worth downloading. It’s the brainchild of Summer House’s Danielle Olivera, and the app’s experience is cheekily described as Cher Horowitz’s digitized closet in Clueless come to life on your iPhone. It’s pretty accurate: The app allows users to upload pics to keep track of those pieces sitting deep in their armoires for maximum styling opportunities. Professionals on the app can also help you style out your wardrobe if you’re in a rut or can’t find anything to match the oddly patterned dress you bought on a whim. It’s also a great way to check in with reality and realize you should not buy yet another pair of vintage jeans.

If you want to dress like an L.A. influencer… try Closet Club.

Who can actually keep up with the wardrobe of Instagram influencers who are gifted every other outfit on their feed? Closet Club’s curated selection of content creators’ wares gives shoppers unprecedented access to their favorite social media star, so you can take the guesswork out of figuring out where exactly they scored those kitten heels or ripped jeans. Although it’s technically an online platform, we included Closet Club for its edit of photo-dump-worthy brands like I.Am.Gia, Jaded London, and Femme LA from the archives of people like reality star Alexia Umansky and stylist Kat Gosik.