Taylor Swift’s Latest Look Is So Clueless-Coded

Taylor Swift is channeling some serious '90s nostalgia.

In a post on Aug. 13 by DeuxMoi, the pop star was spotted leaving a wrap party for her Eras Tour staff wearing an ostensibly Clueless-inspired ensemble: an olive, red, and magenta plaid blazer and miniskirt set from Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection layered over a ruffly white dress shirt that peeked out from under the three-quarter-sleeve jacket. In a preppy nod to London, the singer completed the look with ankle socks and olive Mary Jane pumps from Sézane. (If only she’d gone full Cher Horowitz with the classic white pumps.)

This marks Swift’s first public appearance since canceling her three shows in Vienna due to terrorist threats. Now that she’s arrived in the home of The Black Dog, she’s set to play five concerts with a coterie of openers, including master manifester Suki Waterhouse. And after wrapping up the European leg of her tour on Aug. 20, Swift will have a much-needed break — before resuming her performances in Miami later this year.