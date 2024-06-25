Måneskin’s Damiano David Is Diesel’s First Male Global Ambassador

Since Måneskin’s international breakthrough on the heels of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, lead singer Damiano David has been a prominent figure in men’s fashion. Like any good rock star, he’s partial to androgynous flourishes (and lots of eyeliner), and along with Harry Styles, he helped popularize high waistlines, lace, ruffles, and nail polish for guys. His envelope-pushing sartorial contributions make him a natural fit for Diesel, where he’s now the brand’s first male global ambassador.

As part of his role, David designed a “genderless capsule collection” with creative director Glenn Martens that will be available to shop later this year. In a statement, the brand explained that the Italian singer embodies the Diesel man “with his spirit of nonconformity, freedom, and inclusivity.” In May, David wore Diesel to the Met Gala, during which he made his relationship with Dove Cameron — also dressed in the brand — red-carpet official.

Diesel

While David is Diesel’s first male global ambassador, he’s far from being the label’s first male ambassador or celebrity collaborator. Since 2022, Korean-American rapper and producer Jay Park has been working as Diesel’s Korean and Asia Pacific ambassador, and co-designed a capsule collection with Martens. And in 2021, the brand partnered with British MC and rapper Skepta to launch a new fragrance called Sound of the Brave.