All The Best Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

May already feels 87 years long, but because of the way the dates fall, we’ve only just arrived at the first Monday of the month. And you know what that means: It’s the 2024 Met Gala, aka a fancy annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, aka fashion’s biggest night.
Some pertinent info before we get into the fun stuff (educated guesses and pipe dreams): This year’s theme is “
Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “Garden of Time.” Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and, of course, Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs, while Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are both honorary chairs.
Given the two prompts, we can surmise that what many guests wear will come down to florals (
judging by the pre-Met activities) and access, as in who will be able to pull what from which house’s archives. Zendaya and Law Roach logically had the pick of the litter, but they’re going with something new... if it’s made in time. And considering the delicate nature of vintage or antique pieces leaving their temperature-controlled slumber for what could be the first time in decades, will we see some fabulous devoré dress disintegrate in New York’s projected drizzle?
The other tack is to interpret “Sleeping Beauties” literally and turn up in
, which would be a sight to behold. Ahead, see every look that actually does walk the Great Hall steps. that Viktor & Rolf Fall 2005 duvet dress Jennie Kim Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Riley Keough in Chanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edibiri in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Josh O'Connor in Loewe John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Taylor Russell in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greta Lee in Loewe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Faist in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyla in Balmain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain in custom Jean Paul Gaultier Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in Atelier Versace AW01 Haute Couture Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sienna Miller in Chloé Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Greta Gerwig in Chloé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoe Saldana in Chloé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madelyn Cline in custom Tommy Hilfiger Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James in Erdem Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Biel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Graham in Ludovic de Saint Sernin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwendoline Christie in custom Maison Margiela Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Uma Thurman in Tory Burch Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kris Jenner in custom Oscar de la Renta & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lea Michele in Rodarte Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alison Oliver Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jack Harlow in Dior Men Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn & Philip Treacy Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dove Cameron in Diesel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ambika Mod Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexandra Daddario Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Penelope Cruz in Chanel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie Minogue Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Moore in Harris Reed Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rita Ora in Marni Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Coppola in Chanel John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Elle Fanning in Balmain & Cartier jewelry John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Ariana Grande Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images