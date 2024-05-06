All The Best Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

May already feels 87 years long, but because of the way the dates fall, we’ve only just arrived at the first Monday of the month. And you know what that means: It’s the 2024 Met Gala, aka a fancy annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, aka fashion’s biggest night.

Some pertinent info before we get into the fun stuff (educated guesses and pipe dreams): This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “Garden of Time.” Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and, of course, Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs, while Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are both honorary chairs.

Given the two prompts, we can surmise that what many guests wear will come down to florals (judging by the pre-Met activities) and access, as in who will be able to pull what from which house’s archives. Zendaya and Law Roach logically had the pick of the litter, but they’re going with something new... if it’s made in time. And considering the delicate nature of vintage or antique pieces leaving their temperature-controlled slumber for what could be the first time in decades, will we see some fabulous devoré dress disintegrate in New York’s projected drizzle?

The other tack is to interpret “Sleeping Beauties” literally and turn up in that Viktor & Rolf Fall 2005 duvet dress, which would be a sight to behold. Ahead, see every look that actually does walk the Great Hall steps.

Jennie Kim Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riley Keough in Chanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edibiri in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Josh O'Connor in Loewe John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Russell in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Faist in Loewe Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyla in Balmain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain in custom Jean Paul Gaultier Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in Atelier Versace AW01 Haute Couture Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Chloé Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in Chloé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana in Chloé Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline in custom Tommy Hilfiger Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James in Erdem Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Biel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Ludovic de Saint Sernin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie in custom Maison Margiela Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman in Tory Burch Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kris Jenner in custom Oscar de la Renta & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lea Michele in Rodarte Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alison Oliver Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jack Harlow in Dior Men Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn & Philip Treacy Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron in Diesel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ambika Mod Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in Chanel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore in Harris Reed Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora in Marni Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola in Chanel John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Balmain & Cartier jewelry John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images