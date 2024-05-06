Doja Cat at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration held at La Mercerie on May 5, 2024 in New ...
Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Fashion

All The Best Looks From The Pre-Met Gala Parties

Even before fashion’s biggest night, the outfits are coming in hot.

It’s Met Gala Monday — and that means celebrities from all over the world and every genre of fame, from fashion to film to music, have been arriving in New York City ahead of fashion’s biggest night.

In the lead-up to May 6, there have been parties all over Manhattan bringing together the industry’s biggest names and building hype for the main event. While we can’t wait to see how everyone interprets the 2024 Met Gala dress code “The Garden Of Time” for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed affair, we’re on the lookout for some foreshadowing based on how our favorite stars dress and express themselves in these more intimate and slightly less formal circumstances.

So before we get to the official red carpet, check out the looks celebrities have been wearing to the hottest pre-parties all weekend long.

Jennifer Lopez

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In Diana Qerimi, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Zendaya

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In John Galliano SS98, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Bad Bunny

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Oli Green and Sienna Miller

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Freddy Coomes, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Pamela Anderson

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Lily Easton and Brandon Thomas Lee

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Doja Cat & Guram Gvasalia

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Lineisy Montero

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Hiandra Martinez

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Karlie Kloss

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Arriving at the Friends Of The Costume Institute Pre-Met celebration.

Sydney Sweeney

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Out in New York City.

Kaia Gerber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Out in New York City.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In vintage Yves Saint Laurent couture at the Orebella launch pop-up.