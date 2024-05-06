All The Best Looks From The Pre-Met Gala Parties

It’s Met Gala Monday — and that means celebrities from all over the world and every genre of fame, from fashion to film to music, have been arriving in New York City ahead of fashion’s biggest night.
In the lead-up to May 6, there have been parties all over Manhattan bringing together the industry’s biggest names and building hype for the main event. While we can’t wait to see how everyone interprets the 2024 Met Gala dress code “The Garden Of Time” for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed affair, we’re on the lookout for some foreshadowing based on how our favorite stars dress and express themselves in these more intimate and slightly less formal circumstances.
So before we get to the official red carpet, check out the looks celebrities have been wearing to the hottest pre-parties all weekend long.