All The Best Looks From The Pre-Met Gala Parties

It’s Met Gala Monday — and that means celebrities from all over the world and every genre of fame, from fashion to film to music, have been arriving in New York City ahead of fashion’s biggest night.

In the lead-up to May 6, there have been parties all over Manhattan bringing together the industry’s biggest names and building hype for the main event. While we can’t wait to see how everyone interprets the 2024 Met Gala dress code “The Garden Of Time” for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed affair, we’re on the lookout for some foreshadowing based on how our favorite stars dress and express themselves in these more intimate and slightly less formal circumstances.

So before we get to the official red carpet, check out the looks celebrities have been wearing to the hottest pre-parties all weekend long.

Jennifer Lopez Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In Diana Qerimi, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Zendaya Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In John Galliano SS98, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Bad Bunny Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Oli Green and Sienna Miller Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Sienna Miller in Freddy Coomes, arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner.

Pamela Anderson Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Lily Easton and Brandon Thomas Lee Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Doja Cat & Guram Gvasalia Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Lineisy Montero Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Hiandra Martinez Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images At the the Monse Maison Pre-Met cocktail celebration.

Karlie Kloss Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at the Friends Of The Costume Institute Pre-Met celebration.

Sydney Sweeney The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images Out in New York City.

Kaia Gerber Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Out in New York City.