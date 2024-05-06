Dove Cameron & Måneskin’s Damiano David Make It Red Carpet Official At The 2024 Met Gala

Celebrities showing off their new relationships on the steps of the Met Gala is a storied tradition — and on May 6, Dove Cameron and Damiano David of Måneskin added themselves to the growing list.

Cameron and David only had eyes for each other as they made their way into the event. The 2024 Met Gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “Garden of Time,” which Cameron and Diesel designer Glenn Martens interpreted to mean if something was “left to decay in the woods.” David, on the other hand, looked punk and sleek in a suit with mesh paneling to show off his many chest tattoos.