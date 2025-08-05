A Style Guide For Fall 2025’s Most Exciting Tours

The NYLON team chat gave Olivia Rodrigo a virtual pat on the back when she finally wrapped up her Guts tour after her epic Lollapalooza set (go take a much-needed beach vacation, girl). While some of our favorites are finally pausing (Charli, ditto on the OOO sentiment), others are deep in rehearsals and fittings for their fall and winter tours. To say it’s an exciting time in music, especially for our main pop girls, is an understatement. Lorde, Addison Rae, Chappell Roan, and Doechii are all hitting the road this fall to give fans more of what they want: themselves.

It’s an exciting time to be a concert-goer, with opening acts appealing to our wallets just as much as the headliners. Below, we’re giving you a look into our concert wishlist post-Labor Day, with detailed notes on how to channel your favorite artist (even if you’re in the second-to-last row). For advice on tours previously announced — including Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga — see our earlier guide. This is our renewed take on concert dressing, with tips for staying comfortable while still turning a look.

The Addison Tour

Miss Aquamarine is ditching the “Rae” and hitting the road with her sensational self-titled album. Expect cabaret covers of songs, a lot of Y2Chaotic outfits, and patent Louboutins. Channel her main-character energy with cutoffs, slubby shirts, and divisive tights.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ultrasound World Tour

Lorde’s Virgin is an artist at her most vulnerable — and most anti-pop star. The color of the record, as she describes it, is transparent, so lean into sheer, white, and masculine-leaning ‘fits. Oh, and don’t forget the upper-arm shim sham.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Visions Of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour

We’re not even sure we can consider this a “tour,” as it’s the most mini of the lot: just three stops for Chappell Roan. If you’re lucky enough to live in (or travel to) New York, Kansas City, or Pasadena, channel Roan’s slightly country, definitely girl-loving vibe with cowboy boots and a vintage T-shirt. (Don’t forget a pop of pink to wave around, either.)

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Live From The Swamp Tour

Doechii knew fans wanted more from her, so she delivered just that. After breaking through in a massive way in 2025, she’s hitting the road starting in October. Her vibe is singular yet can go in any direction, but dig into your preppy archives and go for a cutesy polo shirt — what you wear from there can vary.

Joshua Applegate/WireImage/Getty Images

North American Moisturizer 2025

Feeling dewy and hydrated? Wet Leg’s latest album will get airtime on tour across North America, and you can channel their bedroom-pop energy with a tight little shirt and some casual pants. Keep the edge, though, with studded accessories.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I quit Tour

The coolest sisters in music are bringing their set across America this fall, and I for one cannot wait to see them shred in person again. You can go all-black, sure, but we’re taking cues from their music videos, where they leaned into Helmut Lang-esque color-blocking with ‘90s silhouettes. This is definitely a concert you want to wear flats to: You’ll be grooving from start to finish.

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

Ravyn Lenae: Performing Live in the United States & Europe

Our favorite burgeoning pop star might have the most convincing song of the summer candidate right now with “Love Me Not,” and she’ll be popping up on several tours. Not only is she doing a string of solo shows, she’s opening for both Renée Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter. Her latest style is more boho-leaning, so balance tough and delicate pieces with a dash of Chloé mixed in.