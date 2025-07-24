Chappell Roan Is Going On Tour — But Only In 3 Cities

New Yorkers know Chappell Roan has been teasing her upcoming single with cryptic bang-forward flyers all over the city, but as it turns out, the pop star has been working on more than just a new single. On July 24, Roan announced she’ll be embarking on a tour in the fall, but there’s a catch: She’s only bringing the show to three cities.

Running from late September to mid-October, the Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things tour will see the “Good Luck Babe” singer performing eight shows across New York City, Kansas City, Mo., and Pasadena, Calif. Roan shared the news via Instagram, where she described the run of shows as “pop-ups,” two-months-in-advance warning be damned. “I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall :D,” she wrote in the caption. “I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album.”

How To Get Tickets

Now through July 27 until 11:59 PM ET, you can register via Roan’s website for a chance to get an exclusive invite to buy tickets through Fair AXS. Fans will be selected at random between Aug. 5 and 7 for a chance to buy up to four tickets. Those who are selected will receive a private ticket-purchase link via the email used at registration. If you’re not selected, receive a waitlist email with further details on Aug. 7.

Because the tour is so short, Roan is taking precautions to keep ticket prices as affordable as possible — and to keep them out of the hands of scalpers. To do so, she’s teamed up with Cash App to offer 15% cash back on tickets purchased using the Cash App Visa debit card (more info on how that works here), and is using ticketing process Fair AXS to stave off bot activity.

Find Your Tour Date