Call Chappell Roan For A Good Time

Chappell Roan is finally ready to give us one of her most beloved unreleased tracks. Fresh off her Best New Artist win at the Grammys, the pop superstar has begun teasing the official release of her seductive country song “The Giver.” And fans can already hear a sneak peek of the upcoming single... if they push the right buttons.

Roan first performed “The Giver” about three and a half months ago when she was the musical guest on the Nov. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. Since then, fans have been ravenous for an official release, especially since the country-tinged bop was quickly removed from SNL’s official YouTube channel.

Thankfully, it appears “The Giver” is finally about to have its moment. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, a billboard featuring Roan as a lawyer with references to “The Giver” lyrics was spotted, encouraging fans to call (620) 468-8646 — which spells her breakout single “Hot To Go.” Upon dialing in, a recording guides callers to press a number between one and five to hear a snippet of the upcoming single. You can hear all five clips in this post.

This isn’t the only unreleased song Roan’s fans have been clamoring for. In summer 2024, Roan began performing the lovelorn ballad “The Subway” live at various festivals, beginning with her appearance at The Governors Ball in early June. In the eight months since, Roan has yet to indicate an official release for that song.

Both “The Giver” and “The Subway” are expected to be included on Roan’s next studio album, which is likely to release sometime this year. Although few details have been revealed about this mysterious new project, it will have big shoes to fill as the followup to Roan’s heralded 2023 debut The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.